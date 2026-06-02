Classical Repertory Theatre Will Return to The Hilberry This Summer

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For generations, the Hilberry Theater at Wayne State University was renowned for its vibrant repertory of classical plays, creating unforgettable experiences for audiences year after year.

This summer, that legacy begins a new chapter as the Michigan Shakespeare Festival, the Official Shakespeare Festival of the State of Michigan, makes the Hilberry Gateway its permanent home.

Beginning in July, audiences can enjoy a fully professional rotating repertory featuring Shakespeare's Richard III, Much Ado About Nothing, and a World Premiere adaption of George Farquhar's The Beaux' Stratagem.

Led by two of Michigan's most acclaimed directors, Janice L Blixt and Robert Kauzlaric, and brought to life in richly detailed period productions, these timeless works promise an extraordinary summer of storytelling, laughter, and theatrical magic.

Week One

Wednesday, July 1

7:30 PM — Preview Richard III (talk-back to follow) — 2-for-1 $48

Thursday, July 2

7:30 PM — Preview Much Ado About Nothing (talk-back to follow) — 2-for-1 $48

Friday, July 3

7:30 PM — Preview Richard III (talk-back to follow) — 2-for-1 $58

Saturday, July 4

OFF

Sunday, July 5

2 PM — Preview Much Ado About Nothing (talk-back to follow) — 2-for-1 $48

Week Two

Thursday, July 9

7:30 PM — Preview The Beaux’ Stratagem: A Comedy of Bad Manners (talk-back to follow) — 2-for-1 $48

Friday, July 10

7:30 PM — Preview The Beaux’ Stratagem: A Comedy of Bad Manners (talk-back to follow) — 2-for-1 $58

Saturday, July 11

2 PM — Richard III (talk-back to follow) — $48

7:30 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (7:05 PM Bard Talk) — $58

Sunday, July 12

2 PM — The Beaux’ Stratagem: A Comedy of Bad Manners (talk-back to follow) — $48

Week Three

Wednesday, July 15

2 PM — Richard III (talk-back to follow) — $48

Thursday, July 16

7:30 PM — Richard III — $48

Friday, July 17

7:30 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (7:05 PM Bard Talk) — $58

Saturday, July 18

2 PM — The Beaux’ Stratagem: A Comedy of Bad Manners (talk-back to follow) — $48

7:30 PM — Richard III (7:05 PM Bard Talk)

Sunday, July 19

2 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (talk-back to follow) — $48

Week Four

Wednesday, July 22

2 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (talk-back to follow) — $48

Thursday, July 23

7:30 PM — The Beaux’ Stratagem: A Comedy of Bad Manners — $48

Friday, July 24

7:30 PM — Richard III (7:05 PM Bard Talk) — $58

Saturday, July 25

2 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (talk-back to follow) — $48

7:30 PM — The Beaux’ Stratagem: A Comedy of Bad Manners (7:05 PM Bard Talk) — $58

Sunday, July 26

2 PM — Richard III (talk-back to follow) — $48

Week Five

Wednesday, July 29

2 PM — The Beaux’ Stratagem (talk-back to follow) — $48

Thursday, July 30

7:30 PM — Much Ado About Nothing — $48

Friday, July 31

7:30 PM — The Beaux’ Stratagem: A Comedy of Bad Manners (7:05 PM Bard Talk) — $58

Saturday, August 1

2 PM — Richard III (talk-back to follow) — $48

7:30 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (7:05 PM Bard Talk) — $58

Sunday, August 2

2 PM — The Beaux’ Stratagem: A Comedy of Bad Manners (talk-back to follow) — $48

Week Six

Wednesday, August 5

2 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (talk-back to follow) — $48

Thursday, August 6

7:30 PM — Richard III — $48

Friday, August 7

7:30 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (7:05 PM Bard Talk)

Saturday, August 8

2 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (talk-back to follow) — $48

7:30 PM — Richard III (7:05 PM Bard Talk) — $58

Close

(Or, if there is a call for an extension — which I don’t think there will be for this first year, but hey.)

Sunday, August 9

2 PM — Much Ado About Nothing (talk-back to follow) — $48

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