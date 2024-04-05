Broadway in Detroit Will Host Subscription Test Drive Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Detroit has announced their second annual Subscription Test Drive event. Theatre fans are invited to visit the Fisher Theatre and personally select their seat for the 2024-25 subscription season. The Subscription Test Drive event will take place at the Fisher Theatre on Saturday, April 20 between 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. This is a free event open to the public.

“We are delighted to invite theatre fans to Broadway In Detroit’s Subscription test drive event” says Jamie Budgett, Broadway In Detroit’s General Manager. “This is a unique opportunity to learn all about the benefits of becoming a subscriber and hand picking the seat that’s best for you for the upcoming season and beyond!”

Patrons are invited to take a tour of the Fisher Theatre and have a chance to see the stage from each unique seat location. There will be live entertainment, complimentary snacks and soft drinks, Happy Hour bar service with all alcoholic drinks sold at half-price, a scavenger hunt held throughout the theatre, Broadway trivia, backstage tours and more! The theatre’s private Ambassador and Fisher Lounges will be open to the public for viewing and subscribers will have the option to add the lounge to their subscription for all Fisher Theatre performances.

In addition to having the same great seats for every season show, Broadway In Detroit subscribers enjoy many additional benefits including priority access for additional tickets and season extras and enjoy full exchange privileges at no charge. If a subscriber is unable to attend their purchased date, they have up to 15 other performances they can exchange into. Parking at the Fisher Theatre is included in the subscription price and only subscribers have an opportunity to pre-purchase discounted parking for subscription shows at the Detroit Opera House performances.

The 2024-25 Subscription Season starts at $315. The seven subscription shows include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Some Like it Hot, MJ The Musical, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Parade, Kimberly Akimbo, and The Wiz.

Individual tickets and group sales for these productions will go on sale at a future date. Fans and group leaders who would like to be notified when tickets are available are encouraged to join Broadway In Detroit's email list at the bottom of the broadwayindetroit.com home page.

Extra attractions not included with the season subscription will be announced at a later date.