Broadway Grand Rapids Offers $30 Rush Tickets For LES MISERABLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Grand Rapids will offer $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of Les Misérables. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Rush tickets may be purchased in-person two hours before the show when the box office opens at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids.

Les Misérables will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from March 5-10, 2024. Since this is a very popular show, Rush tickets will be limited per performance and expect single seats scattered throughout the venue.

STILL THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL! Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption–a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.