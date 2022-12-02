Birmingham Village Players Receives A $21K Grant From the Michigan Arts and Culture Council
The grant was awarded through the MACC peer review process and was one of 639 applications to compete for MACC fiscal year 2023 funding.
Birmingham Village Players (BVP) has been awarded a grant of $21,000 from the State of Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC). The grant was awarded through the MACC peer review process and was one of 639 applications to compete for MACC fiscal year 2023 funding.
"On behalf of Birmingham Village Players, I would like to thank The Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC) for awarding Birmingham Village Players with grant monies that will be used towards the purchase of new sound equipment for our theater," said BVP Artistic Board President Jennifer Jones. "This comes just in time to help us celebrate our 100th year anniversary. The new state of the art sound system will be able to be utilized by all productions at BVP and enjoyed by audience members for years to come."
The MACC award will provide funding for upgrading existing, aging sound equipment including wireless router to access Assistive Listening Devices. By improving the sound system all audience members will have a better experience, but the greatest impact will be on the hard of hearing community. By providing Assistive Listening Devices, the hard of hearing community will have improved access to BVP's theatrical presentations.
The MACC peer review process allows for each grant application to be competitively considered by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and culture professionals. This ensures the taxpayers, who support this project through legislative appropriations, and all other visitors or residents in Michigan will have access to the highest quality arts and cultural experiences.
A complete list of grant awards around the state is available by contacting MCACA at (517) 241-4011, or by visiting the MACC website at www.michigan.gov/arts.
In other Village Player news, our next production of Harold & Maude, The Musical runs January 13-29, 2023. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8pm. Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Harold & Maude, The Musical is an adaptation of the 1971 classic cult film by Colin Higgins with book and lyrics by Tom Jones, creator of The Fantastiks, and music by Joseph Thalken.
As a special treat for our 100th anniversary season, we are recreating The Maker of Dreams. This is the first production by the Village Players and it was originally staged 100 years ago. For one night only, February 18, 2023, we will celebrate Birmingham Village Players past and welcome the next 100 years of theatre.
Join Village Players today for their exciting 100th Season. Individual reserved seat tickets are $24 each plus $1 ticketing fee. Call the box office, 248-644-2075, or click on the ticket page on the website (www.birminghamvillageplayers.com) to order yours.
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
Get a first look at A Christmas Story: The Musical, which opened last week at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter, Michigan.
THIS IS YOUR ELEGANT NIGHTMARE–THE WORK OF DARREN SHELTON Comes to Disco Walls This Month
December 1, 2022
'This Is Your Elegant Nightmare' features selected works created by Darren Shelton from 2015-2022, curated by the artist. An opening reception will take place on December 10th from 5pm until 9pm at Disco Walls (2600 Belmont, Hamtramck) and will feature a live poetic performance by Kaitlyn Valor Bourque at 7pm.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Wharton Center in December
November 30, 2022
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, is coming to Wharton Center Tuesday, December 13 — Sunday, December 18, 2022!
Planet Ant Hosts HIP-PROV: Improv With A Dash Of Hip-hop
November 29, 2022
The improvisational, Hip-Hop game show, Hip-Prov: Improv with a Dash of Hip-Hop will be running at Planet Ant on Wednesdays at 8 pm. Hip-Prov is a new concept game show melding the art of improvisation with the popularity of Hip-Hop music. Local comics and improvisers are cast to compete in each show.
Forever After Productions to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Next Weekend
November 27, 2022
'A Christmas Carol The Musical' presented by Forever After Productions will open December 1st at 7:00 PM. The show runs through Sunday December 4th, with additional shows on December 2nd at 7:00 PM, on December 3rd at 2:00 & 7:00 PM, and the final performances on December 4th at 2:00 & 6:00 PM.