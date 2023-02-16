Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Birmingham Village Players Presents LEND ME A TENOR, Madcap Comedy At Its Finest

Join the fun with Lend Me a Tenor opening March 10-26th at Birmingham Village Players.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Birmingham Village Players Presents LEND ME A TENOR, Madcap Comedy At Its Finest

Looking for a good laugh? You'll find plenty of them when you see Lend Me a Tenor, Birmingham Village Player's (BVP) zany comedy, opening March 10th.

"Playwright Ken Ludwig is definitely the king of madcap comedy," said director Eileen White. "Every role in this production has its moment to shine and I'm lucky to have a cast of all-stars."

"Lend Me a Tenor is the story of an opera company in the 1930's that hires a world-famous Italian tenor known as Il Stupendo to perform in a one-night only fundraiser. Through a series of mishaps, the tenor takes a double dose of tranquilizers, everyone thinks he is dead, and chaos takes over," explains White.

The focus for all that chaos is Il Stupendo, the tenor, and he's played to perfection by Russell Boyle of Detroit. "Il Stupendo is a drama king who commands the stage, especially when he's falling apart," said White. "Sonja Rasmussen Distefano of Clinton Township is his hot-headed wife and the source of so many crazy misunderstandings."

Benjamin Feliciano of West Bloomfield plays the excitable director of the company who is desperate to save his fundraiser. He recruits his musical talented assistant (Joe Danz of Rochester) to dress up and pretend to be Il Stupendo.

"Ben and Dan are delightful," said White. "Joe tries to be the voice of reason, but Ben is in such a state of panic that he can't be reasoned with. And then there are the ladies...Marie Burchi-Skipinski of Oxford, Kendall Doman of Bloomfield Hills, and Sue Chekaway of Bloomfield Hills...who almost come to blows during the show."

"And we can't forget the Bellhop," said White. "He's a fan of Il Stupendo and will do almost anything to meet his hero. Every surprise attempt is funnier than the last."

"This cast is incredible and the laughs are non-stop," added White. "So for a good time, call Birmingham Village Players and get your tickets today."

Join the fun with Lend Me a Tenor opening March 10-26th at Birmingham Village Players. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8pm. Sundays start at 2pm. Individual reserved seat tickets are $24 each plus $1 ticketing fee. Call the box office, 248-644-2075, or click on the ticket page on the website (www.birminghamvillageplayers.com) to order yours.

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.

Photo credit: Paul Manoian



Avon Players Presents MISERY Photo
Avon Players Presents MISERY
A writer discovers the dark side of fandom when he finds himself at the mercy of an unhinged stranger as Avon Players presents Misery running March 10-25.
Celebrate Paczki Day with the Polish Muslims at Planet Ant Photo
Celebrate Paczki Day with the Polish Muslims at Planet Ant
February 21st is Paczki Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than in Hamtramck at Planet Ant with the Polish Muslims. The doors and the adjoining Ghostlight Bar open at 10:00 am, and the show begins at 10:30. The event is donation-based to support the band, and help support the arts in Hamtramck at the Planet Ant.
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre On Thursday, April 13 Photo
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre On Thursday, April 13
Broadway In Detroit has announced that The Rocket Man Show will play the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, April 13. Welcome to The Rocket Man Show - the fantastic tribute to Elton John, currently featured in Elton's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour, 'Clash Of The Cover Bands' on E! & now in the metaverse as Elton John on Roblox!
ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February Photo
ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February
The Ringwald Theatre will present a new production of the late Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical masterpiece Assassins.

More Hot Stories For You


Birmingham Village Players Presents LEND ME A TENOR, Madcap Comedy At Its FinestBirmingham Village Players Presents LEND ME A TENOR, Madcap Comedy At Its Finest
February 16, 2023

Looking for a good laugh? You'll find plenty of them when you see Lend Me a Tenor, Birmingham Village Player's (BVP) zany comedy, opening March 10th.
Farmers Alley Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere Production Of BECOMING DR. RUTHFarmers Alley Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere Production Of BECOMING DR. RUTH
February 16, 2023

Continuing a streak of critically acclaimed performances (Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, The Great Leap), Farmers Alley Theatre is thrilled to bring the very first production of Becoming Dr. Ruth to West Michigan audiences. 
Avon Players Presents MISERYAvon Players Presents MISERY
February 16, 2023

A writer discovers the dark side of fandom when he finds himself at the mercy of an unhinged stranger as Avon Players presents Misery running March 10-25.
Williamston Theatre Kicks Off 2023 With A Savagely Funny Michigan Premiere WILD HORSESWilliamston Theatre Kicks Off 2023 With A Savagely Funny Michigan Premiere WILD HORSES
February 15, 2023

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, starts 2023 with the Michigan Premiere of Wild Horses by Allison Gregory. Performances for this savagely funny show begin Thursday, January 26 and run through Sunday, February 26. Tickets are now on sale.
Celebrate Paczki Day with the Polish Muslims at Planet AntCelebrate Paczki Day with the Polish Muslims at Planet Ant
February 14, 2023

February 21st is Paczki Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than in Hamtramck at Planet Ant with the Polish Muslims. The doors and the adjoining Ghostlight Bar open at 10:00 am, and the show begins at 10:30. The event is donation-based to support the band, and help support the arts in Hamtramck at the Planet Ant.
share