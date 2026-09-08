Barn Theatre Receives Grant Support For Apprentice Training Program

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The Barn Theatre School for Advanced Theatre Training is proud to announce generous grant support from two cornerstone philanthropic institutions serving southwest Michigan: the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation and the Miller Foundation. Their investments strengthen the Barn's 80-year legacy of producing high-quality theatre and providing hands-on professional training for emerging artists.

The Gilmore Foundation, whose mission centers on enriching the cultural, social, and economic vitality of greater Kalamazoo, awarded the Barn $6,000 in support of its 2026 Apprentice Training Program. This funding helps cover apprentice housing and stipends, ensuring young artists can participate in intensive, real-world training without financial barriers. Gilmore's commitment to accessible arts experiences aligns closely with the Barn's role as a regional cultural anchor serving thousands of Kalamazoo County residents each season.

The Miller Foundation, dedicated to strengthening the quality of life in Battle Creek and Calhoun County, awarded the Barn a $10,000 grant to support the Apprentice Training Program. This investment fuels the educational and production engine that makes the Barn's summer season possible. With Battle Creek residents comprising roughly 40% of the Barn's annual audience, Miller's support helps ensure continued access to vibrant, professional theatre close to home.

'We are deeply grateful to both the Gilmore Foundation and the Miller Foundation for their partnership and belief in the Barn's mission,' said Kris Kubicek, Board President. 'Their support makes it possible for us to keep training the next generation of theatre artists while continuing to bring meaningful, high-quality cultural experiences to communities across southwest Michigan.'

The Apprentice Training Program remains central to the Barn's dual mission: preparing emerging artists for careers in theatre, film, television, and education, and providing regional audiences with accessible, high-quality productions. Funding from Gilmore and Miller helps the Barn navigate rising production costs and continue its commitment to removing financial barriers for apprentices through housing scholarships.

As the Barn celebrates its historic 80th season, these grants ensure the organization can continue offering the professional mentorship, artistic excellence, and community-centered programming that have defined it for generations.

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