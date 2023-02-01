BE MORE CHILL to be Presented by The Downriver Actors Guild This Month

The Downriver Actors Guild (D.A.G.) is bringing the exciting new musical 'Be More Chill' to the 2nd St. Performing Arts Center. Performed by teens from all over southeastern Michigan, with a live rock band, this amazing cast brings to life the story adapted from Ned Vizzini's book.

Performances run Feb 10-11 & 17-19.

"More than Survive", that's all Jeremy wants out of high school. But looking up from the bottom of the social ladder, there's little hope for this uncool teen. But what if there was an easy way to change all that? Enter the SQUIP, a Nano computer in the form of an easy-to-swallow pill. The SQUIP will implant itself in your brain and tell you what to wear, what to say, and how to act to achieve ultimate coolness. Seems like an easy choice, right? But when things with the SQUIP take an unexpected turn, is Jeremy willing to lose everyone he cares about all in an effort to be more chill? Set to a pop-rock/techno score, Be More Chill is a hilarious sci-fi tale of high school and a boy's quest to fit in.

Parental Warning: Be More Chill is considered PG-14 for strong language and mature themes/content. It is NOT recommended for children 12 and under.

Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students. Tickets can be purchased at www.2ndstpac.com/tickets.