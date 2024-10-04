BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL to be Presented by The Encore Musical Theatre Company and U-M

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present its second annual collaboration with the University of Michigan's renowned School of Music, Theatre & Dance for a special production of Bat Boy: The Musical, running from October 10-20, 2024 at The Encore Theatre in Dexter, MI. Directed by Vincent J. Cardinal, past chair of the University's prestigious Musical Theatre program and director of last year's collaboration, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, this unique partnership brings the energy and talent of U-M Musical Theatre's exceptional students to a professional stage just up the street from campus.

U-M's Musical Theatre Program, widely recognized as one of the very best in the country, has a long history of producing top-tier performers who have gone on to Broadway and beyond. Alumni include Tony Award winners and Broadway stars like Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird, ...Spelling Bee), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting), and newly minted EGOTs Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, Lala Land, The Greatest Showman, Only Murders in the Building).

This production of Bat Boy is cast entirely with students from U-M's Musical Theatre program, providing them with the opportunity to work in a professional setting and giving audiences the bragging rights of saying that they saw them here first! Thanks to The Encore's support, what would have been an unsupported studio production on campus has now become a fully supported, fully realized production, with The Encore's team designing and building sets, costumes, and props, and providing the theatre free-of-charge to the University. The production will be music directed by Department of Musical Theatre Associate Professor, Jason DeBord (Broadway's Once, Shrek, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Rock of Ages, Legally Blonde, Rent, and the original Off-Broadway production of Bat Boy: The Musical) and choreographed by U-M senior, Nicola Troschinetz.

The show's original creative team-book writers Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, and composer/lyricist Laurence O'Keefe (Broadway's Legally Blonde, and off-Broadway's cult classic Heathers: The Musical)-are implementing never-before-seen updates to the piece, giving this production an exclusive fresh take on the musical.

"This is another incredible opportunity for audiences to see the future stars of Broadway in an intimate setting," says Encore's artistic director, Dan Cooney. "Some of these talented young people already have Broadway shows lined up, and it's just a matter of time before you'll see many of their names in lights."

The partnership between the University and The Encore has built lasting relationships between the U-M students and The Encore. "Last summer we had 14 talented students from the University of Michigan alone in our production of Oklahoma!. These performers are Broadway-ready, and we love being a part of their professional journey - a true win-win!" Says Cooney.

Based on a "true story" in the tabloid "The Weekly World News", Bat Boy: The Musical is a ridiculous, heartfelt comedy/horror musical about a half bat/half boy found in a cave in the hills of West Virginia. With infectious music and dark humor, this offbeat production challenges conventions and leaves audiences spellbound by its quirky charm. A cult favorite, the show explores themes of acceptance, prejudice, and humanity with a rock-infused score.

Performance Dates:

October 10-20, 2024

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM

Location:

The Encore Musical Theatre Company

7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130

Tickets are available online at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office at (734) 268-6200. Ticket prices range from $28-$57, with $20 student and theatre industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).

Comments