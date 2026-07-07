AS YOU LIKE IT to Open at Shakespeare Royal Oak in Starr Jaycee Park

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Shakespeare Royal Oak has announced that tickets are on sale now for its 2026 production of Shakespeare's As You Like It in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park July 23 - August 2. Tickets ($35) are available online.

Directed by Kelli Rademacher, this production of As You Like It follows the Bard's funniest lady, Rosalind. After she's banished to the 1830s Detroit woods, Roz searches for her true love, Orlando, who literally mistakes her for a man. All the tricks and traps of romance lead this whimsical cast of characters on a winding path to find true love.

Performances will take place in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park, 1301 W 13 Mile Road, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays, July 23 - August 2.

The cast of As You Like It features Grace Lawrence as Rosalind, Oscar Quiroz as Orlando, Bella Javier as Celia, Jordan Climie as Touchstone, Sara Catheryn Wolf as Jaques, Robert Arbaugh as Oliver, Michael Brian Ogden as Duke Frederick and Duke Senior, Daniel Drobot as Sylvius, Shannon K. Hurst as Phoebe and Le Beau, JM Ethridge as Adam, Jaques De Boys, and Forester, Maylin Planet as Corin, Lord, Musician, and Hymen, Kori Fay as Audrey and Forester, Alexander Link as Charles, William, and Forester, Cayla Stus as Amiens, Musician, and Martext, and Lucinda Reinke as Forester and understudy.

In addition to As You Like It, Shakespeare Royal Oak will also welcome students from first grade through High School to participate in education programs in the park.

Since 2002, students entering grades 1-8 have participated in KidsAct!, a six-day learning experience offering instruction in Shakespeare, safe sword-fighting & stage combat, dance, and comedic improvisation from qualified, professional teaching artists. Students then perform in an hour-long showcase to be presented for friends and family in Starr Jaycee Park. This year's KidsAct! program will run July 27-July 31, Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. with a showcase performance at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2026. Tuition is $360 per student with registration available now at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com.

Since 2011, Shakespeare Royal Oak has welcomed high school students entering grades 9-12 for its SRO Teen Ensemble program. This year students will delve into character development, explore safe stage combat & sword fighting techniques, prepare costume designs, and learn all aspects of presenting a Shakespearean production. This year, the Teen Ensemble will present The Taming of the Shrew.

The SRO Teen Ensemble will present three performances of The Taming of the Shrew on the Shakespeare Royal Oak Stage July 26 at 7:00 p.m., July 27 at 7:00 p.m., and July 28 at 7:00 p.m. Tuition is $360 per student with registration available now at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com. Casting for The Taming of the Shrew has been finalized, however, students interested in non-performing production roles are encouraged to register.

Since 2001 Water Works Theatre Company, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) company, has presented Shakespeare Royal Oak and other award-winning productions. Shakespeare Royal Oak enhances the quality of life in its community by offering Michigan's premier outdoor professional Shakespeare event in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park. The company provides a place to call home for local professional actors, designers, directors, teachers, and other artists in a dynamic collaboration with skilled volunteers and other community supporters. More information, including how to support Shakespeare Royal Oak, is available at shakespeareroyaloak.com

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