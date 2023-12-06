A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Brings Holiday Fun To FIM Whiting Auditorium

The performance is on Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”, the classic animated television special, comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation at FIM Whiting Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Patrons also have a chance to be part of a special “Peanuts Gang.”

 

The VIP Charlie Brown Christmas Meet and Greet Photo Experience includes photo opportunities with cast members, early venue access and merchandise shopping, and a Charlie Brown Christmas laminate. Photo Experience ticket buyers must also purchase a ticket to the show.

 

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz, has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television more than 50 years ago. Now, the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, by calling (810) 237-7333 or at FIM Ticket Center box office locations at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.


