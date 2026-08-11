VIVA FORT LAUDERDALE Exhibit to Mark Fifth Anniversary at History Fort Lauderdale

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History Fort Lauderdale will present its Hispanic Heritage Month fifth anniversary exhibit, “Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture.” The free fine art exhibit, running from Thursday, September 17, through Sunday, October 25, will feature work from local award-winning artists-in-residence including Florencia Clement de Grandprey (Spain), Isabel Perez Salazar (Venezuela), and Lifrancis Rojas (Venezuela). New this year will be sculptures from Norman Silva (Nicaragua). The exhibit will open with a free artist meet and greet reception and preview at 6 p.m. on September 17 at the New River Inn (231 Southwest Second Avenue). Guests may register for the free preview reception at bit.ly/HFLVivaPreview2026.

“History Fort Lauderdale is proud to present its fifth anniversary 'Viva Fort Lauderdale' exhibit featuring the talent and influence of South Florida's foremost Hispanic creators and resident artists,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “These award-winning multinational visionaries capture the heart and soul of our culturally diverse community through color, texture, portraiture and modernist sculptures that reflect life experiences. We hope this spirited showcase will inspire the next generation of budding artists to pursue their dreams.”

Born and raised in southern Spain, Florencia Clement de Grandprey is a self-taught mixed media figurative artist whose mission is to empower and inspire through meaningful and uplifting artwork. Her artistic journey began in 2014 when she left her full-time job in interior design to follow her true passion: painting. Clement de Grandprey has developed a style without rules, granting her the freedom to express herself fully. She blends her love for the classic masters with contemporary design, resulting in unique mixed media paintings. Her award-winning work celebrates strong, confident, soul-aligned men and women. She aims to highlight our unique, perfectly imperfect nature, bringing out our strengths and beauty as a reminder of who we truly are. She ensures that a variety of ethnicities are represented, making everyone feel seen and honored in her art.

Fine artist Isabel Perez Salazar believes art is a powerful tool of expression and a way to share inner emotion. She uses a kaleidoscope of techniques to transform every day and unusual elements into art pieces and mixed media compositions. Her work represents a tropical vitality through strong colors and in most cases the presence of nature and landscapes.

Award-winning artist Lifrancis Rojas is known for her highly textured paintings projecting a sense of movement and vibrant colorful surfaces. Utilizing organic materials, she achieves the appearance that defines her style. The presence of fuzzy and smoky layers play their role with streaks of tones creating ethereal compositions that generates a motion game drawings the viewers closer to discover what is concealed beneath the surface. Her works can be found in collectors' homes and businesses across the world. She currently serves as social media director for the Arts Council of Greater Weston and as a program director for the ACGW Photo Contest. She is former marketing director for the Weston Art Guild 2017-2023.

Norman Silva was born in Nicaragua. Escaping a tumultuous political and oppressive environment, his family arrived in the United States via the Mexican border. Settling in Miami, Silva's immigrant family literally built new lives "starting from scratch." This traumatic journey, along with the civil war he experienced, sowed the seeds of artistic expression. Silva's pieces each convey a story that requires thoughtful analysis. He describes his art as ever evolving as he experiments with different media and subject matter. Silva received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Maryland Institute, College of Art in Baltimore, Maryland, one of the most prestigious art schools in the United States, and his Master of Fine Arts degree from Florida Atlantic University. His works have been exhibited in galleries throughout the United States.

History Fort Lauderdale's “Viva Fort Lauderdale” is sponsored by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Jan and Ed Crocker Unrestricted Fund, Leo M. and Alice J. Rutten Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund. Additional funding is provided, in part, by Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council and Visit Lauderdale.

History Fort Lauderdale hosts a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “Roots of Resilience: The Journey of Black Broward,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” and “Take PRIDE, a retrospective on LGBTQ life in South Florida.”

History Fort Lauderdale is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.

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