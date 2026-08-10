The Wick Theatre to Present ROOM TO BLUM With Allyson Rosenblum and More This Summer

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The Wick Theatre is inviting audiences to experience three all-new experiences: an intimate one-woman journey home, a concert ten pieces strong, and a candlelit dinner steeped in the Italian-American songbook.

Room to Blum

First up is Room to Blum, a luncheon supper club event starring South Florida native and Carbonell-nominated actress Allyson Rosenblum on Sunday, August 23 at 12:00 PM. Allyson impressed Wick audiences this past season with lead roles in Camelot and My Fair Lady. Her one-woman musical journey follows the actress' path from Florida to New York City and back again, tracing how a pre- and post-COVID-19 world reshaped her career and led her home to South Florida's thriving theater community. From the exhilarating pace of Manhattan to the winding road of finding one's true passion, Room to Blum offers a story of growth, resilience, and coming full circle that resonates well beyond the footlights.

Peter Lemongello Jr.

On Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 PM, Peter Lemongello Jr. takes The Wick stage backed by a live ten-piece orchestra. The son of legendary entertainer Peter Lemongello, this dynamic showman blends powerhouse vocals, sharp comedy, and nonstop audience interaction into an electrifying evening of timeless classics and high-energy favorites. Lemongello has shared the stage with The Four Tops and The Temptations, appeared on American Idol and PBS's My Music, and captivated more than 30 million viewers worldwide with his viral performance alongside Connie Francis.

Buona Sera! An Italian-American Songbook

Rounding out the summer lineup is Buona Sera! An Italian-American Songbook, a Supper Club: Italian Night experience on Saturday, September 19 at 6:00 PM. Guests will savor a gourmet three-course dinner while Dr. Gianni Bianchini and Allyson Briggs celebrate the romance, humor, and charm of the Italian-American songbook, featuring beloved favorites made famous by Louis Prima & Keely Smith, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Rosemary Clooney. Backed by a live band featuring Ismael Rivera on saxophone, Ross Kratter on bass, and Sam Hart on drums, this swinging, romantic evening blends jazz standards, spirited Italian classics, and playful duets into one unforgettable night at The Wick's Immersive Supper Club.

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