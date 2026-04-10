Temple Beth El West Palm Beach To Host YOM HASHOAH Program Featuring Haleh Rabizadeh Resnick

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Temple Beth El West Palm Beach will present a Yom HaShoah program featuring Iranian-American speaker Haleh Rabizadeh Resnick. The event will center on themes of Jewish identity, resilience, and moral courage, drawing from Resnick’s personal and professional experiences. The program will also examine lessons of the Iranian Revolution and their relevance to contemporary Jewish life.

Temple Beth El West Palm Beach will host the program on Monday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m. at its location at 2815 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach, Florida. The evening will include a presentation by Resnick, followed by light refreshments.

According to event materials, the program will explore “a powerful lesson of the Iranian Revolution and what it teaches us about standing firmly in our Jewish identity — especially when the ground shifts beneath us.” Resnick’s family fled Iran following the 1979 revolution, and her experiences inform her perspective on Jewish unity and shared peoplehood.

Resnick is an author, lawyer, educator, and lecturer who has spoken nationally on topics related to children’s health, education, and community engagement. A graduate of Rutgers Law School, she previously worked in finance law before focusing on writing and speaking. She is the author of Little Patient Big Doctor and Navigating OIT, and more recently released the Think Again Series, which focuses on encouraging understanding and empathy among children and families.

In addition to her writing and speaking work, Resnick has been involved in nonprofit initiatives within the Jewish community and currently serves as a Business and Community Development Director in her town. She has appeared in national media outlets including CNN.

Ticketing Information

Registration is requested in advance through Temple Beth El West Palm Beach’s event form. For more information, contact the temple at 561-833-0339.