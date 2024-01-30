Student Blog: KIMBERLY AKIMBO and the Plight of Growing Up

How the Tony Award-winning musical eased my fears about aging.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Student Blog: KIMBERLY AKIMBO and the Plight of Growing Up

Turning 20 is something I’ve been dreading for a while, and have had a lot of panicked, scared feelings about. Seeing “Kimberly Akimbo” on Broadway a few months ago was healing for me.

Every year, getting older doesn’t seem to get easier. I remember being younger and not thinking about age at all. Now it feels like an inescapable change every year where I face expectations and disappointments. I feel insecure about not feeling grown up enough, I compare myself to the people my age who have accomplished more, it’s something I’ve been trudging through. Teenagerhood is hard, but part of me wants to cling to it forever. 

"Kimberly Akimbo" is a musical about hope. It's heartbreaking, and yet the most optimistic thing I've ever seen. It's about a teenage girl named Kimberly Levaco, who suffers from a disease that causes her age rapidly, appearing around the age of 65. There was a certain moment that stuck out to me:

“Getting older is my affliction. Getting older is your cure.” 

Hearing Colleen Fitzpatrick as Kimberly deliver that line right at the audience struck a chord in me. The idea that this thing that I’ve been terrified of and dreading could be positive? That was invaluable to hear. I never considered how much better it might be on the other side of these feelings. Growing up feels impossible but it saves us. It’s something I am so lucky to experience, through all of its hardships and beautiful moments. I am so lucky to get older. I’m lucky to get out of teenagerhood. As scary as it is, I know I’ll feel grateful for it. 

“Kimberly Akimbo” reminded me that there are good things in the world that make growing up manageable. Seth and Kimberly’s connection, complimenting your friend’s suspenders, going ice skating on a Friday night, playing Uno in the library, family dinners (even when they go sideways). These are the kinds of moments I want to cherish, the moments where the people around me are trying to tell me that I belong. It’s easier to hear it as I get older.

I’m hoping to take on composer Jeanine Tesori’s belief that life is a “Great Adventure.” I want that song to be my anthem, I want to remember it everywhere I go. I’m hoping if I can channel at least the tiniest bit of Kimberly’s perspective, that the world will seem bright even when I question my place in it. Aging is something that will continue to feel complicated, I think, but with art like “Kimberly Akimbo” being made I feel a lot better about taking it on. I knew that the tears I shed in that theater meant that the show would stay with me forever.

I’m turning 20 and it feels like the end of the world, but growing up is my cure. And I’m going to enjoy this “Great Adventure” wherever it takes me. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Finding the joy in rejection, favorite theatre moments, a letter to college friends, New York Fashion Week, a love of Shakespeare, learning to say no, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

2
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Portraying Cinderella, an interview with a theatrical producer, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

3
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. An actor turned Assistant Stage Manager, planning a student-run cabaret, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

4
Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. The joy of Avenue Q, a return to normalcy, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

From This Author - Student Blogger: Kimberly Wilkinson

Currently studying multimedia at Florida Atlantic University, with a minor in my first love, theater. I try to use words vulnerably. Aspiring future Jungle Cruise skipper & fan of musical dad song... (read more about this author)

Student Blog: KIMBERLY AKIMBO and the Plight of Growing UpStudent Blog: KIMBERLY AKIMBO and the Plight of Growing Up
Student Blog: Dealing with BurnoutStudent Blog: Dealing with Burnout
Student Blog: How to Have a Broadway HolidayStudent Blog: How to Have a Broadway Holiday
Student Blog: Tools to Take Advantage of Next SemesterStudent Blog: Tools to Take Advantage of Next Semester

Videos

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center Video
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
A Rock Sails By in Miami Metro A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
The Cancellation of Lauren Fein in Miami Metro The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
Cabaret in Miami Metro Cabaret
Titusville Playhouse (4/19-5/12)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (4/06-4/27)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Miami Metro Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/01-5/01)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
Caroline, or Change in Miami Metro Caroline, or Change
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (3/27-4/14)
The F. Marrykill Affair in Miami Metro The F. Marrykill Affair
New Generation Theatrical (2/14-2/19)
Death of a Salesman in Miami Metro Death of a Salesman
Palm Beach Dramaworks (3/29-4/14)
Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse in Miami Metro Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
The Carlisle (2/10-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You