LA CASITA to Open at Juggerknot Theatre in Little Havana

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Juggerknot Theatre Company will return to Little Havana with LA CASITA, an intimate immersive theatre experience running November 19 through December 20, 2026. The experience explores family, displacement, gentrification, and the meaning of home.

For La Casita, Juggerknot Theatre Company has partnered with Miami artist Daniel Fila, founder of El Fresco Art Space, where the production will be staged. The independent gallery and co-op for local urban contemporary artists occupies the historic former Optica Lopez building on Calle Ocho, a longtime Little Havana landmark which is slated for eventual demolition to make way for affordable housing.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Juggerknot has helped pioneer immersive theatre in Miami, bringing national attention to the city's stories and transforming unexpected spaces into theatrical experiences.

La Casita is written by Juan C. Sanchez, the playwright behind Juggerknot's critically acclaimed Miami Motel Stories series, and directed by Ana Margineanu, whose work with the company includes Miami Motel Stories: North Beach, The Blues Opera, and Conjuring the King. La Casita stars local actors: Therese Adelína, Vanessa Elise, Andrés Mejía Vallejo, and Glenda Pezuela.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 06 Hrs 56 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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