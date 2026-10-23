LA CASITA to Open at Juggerknot Theatre in Little Havana
Performances will run November 19 through December 20, 2026.
Juggerknot Theatre Company will return to Little Havana with LA CASITA, an intimate immersive theatre experience running November 19 through December 20, 2026. The experience explores family, displacement, gentrification, and the meaning of home.
For La Casita, Juggerknot Theatre Company has partnered with Miami artist Daniel Fila, founder of El Fresco Art Space, where the production will be staged. The independent gallery and co-op for local urban contemporary artists occupies the historic former Optica Lopez building on Calle Ocho, a longtime Little Havana landmark which is slated for eventual demolition to make way for affordable housing.
Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Juggerknot has helped pioneer immersive theatre in Miami, bringing national attention to the city's stories and transforming unexpected spaces into theatrical experiences.
La Casita is written by Juan C. Sanchez, the playwright behind Juggerknot's critically acclaimed Miami Motel Stories series, and directed by Ana Margineanu, whose work with the company includes Miami Motel Stories: North Beach, The Blues Opera, and Conjuring the King. La Casita stars local actors: Therese Adelína, Vanessa Elise, Andrés Mejía Vallejo, and Glenda Pezuela.
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