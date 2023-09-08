Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach

You've been invited to a killer masquerade ball! Pompano Beach Arts will host Midnight at the Masquerade, an interactive mystery-lovers experience brought to life at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. This fully immersive experience is produced by The Murder Mystery Theatre Company and features a delicious dinner catered by Another Perfect Party. The event takes place on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 6:30pm. Tickets are $50 for the event and dinner, with a cash bar.

“Start sharpening your sleuthing skills,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “Midnight at the Masquerade is an interactive experience in which guests seek clues to prevent a masked murderer from escaping. Costumes encouraged but not required for this magical evening of mayhem!”

The rustle of silks and feathers under muted conversation was probably the last thing heard by the tragically and unexpectedly deceased at the Billionaires' Club Annual Masquerade Ball. With a mystery under each feathery façade, unmasking the killer may be quite a challenge. It's up to you to determine which partygoer is guilty, bring this crime to justice, and save the party!

Attend the ball and help get this soiree back on track by trading clues with other guests, gathering information, and solving the crime before the masked menace gets away! For those who wish to dress up, evening wear and masks will suit this high-class night of mystery and murder. Get ready for a glamorous evening full of thrilling secrets and interactive fun!

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.

The Murder Mystery Company was founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2002. It was a modest performance company whose rehearsals, booking, script writing, and auditions were all conducted in the living room of a small apartment. Since then, it has grown across the United States into 40+ venues in 20 states, each putting on multiple shows every month. Each state has its own director and a cast of local talent--25 directors and more than 1,000 actors nationwide. Added together, they perform more than 3,500 shows for over 300,000 guests every year.





The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.