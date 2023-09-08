Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach

This fully immersive experience is produced by The Murder Mystery Theatre Company and features a delicious dinner catered by Another Perfect Party.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September Photo 1 Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September
The Delray Beach Playhouse's FOURTH ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Set For October Photo 2 The Delray Beach Playhouse's FOURTH ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Set For October
Carbonell Awards Names New Coordinator & Adds Five New Judges For 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Carbonell Awards Names New Coordinator & Adds Five New Judges For 2023-24 Season
The Caribbean Women's Network Set to Host BLOOM INTO POWER Luncheon Photo 4 The Caribbean Women's Network Set to Host BLOOM INTO POWER Luncheon

Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach

Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach

You've been invited to a killer masquerade ball! Pompano Beach Arts will host Midnight at the Masquerade, an interactive mystery-lovers experience brought to life at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.  This fully immersive experience is produced by The Murder Mystery Theatre Company and features a delicious dinner catered by Another Perfect Party.  The event takes place on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 6:30pm. Tickets are $50 for the event and dinner, with a cash bar. 

“Start sharpening your sleuthing skills,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “Midnight at the Masquerade is an interactive experience in which guests seek clues to prevent a masked murderer from escaping. Costumes encouraged but not required for this magical evening of mayhem!”

The rustle of silks and feathers under muted conversation was probably the last thing heard by the tragically and unexpectedly deceased at the Billionaires' Club Annual Masquerade Ball. With a mystery under each feathery façade, unmasking the killer may be quite a challenge. It's up to you to determine which partygoer is guilty, bring this crime to justice, and save the party!

Attend the ball and help get this soiree back on track by trading clues with other guests, gathering information, and solving the crime before the masked menace gets away!  For those who wish to dress up, evening wear and masks will suit this high-class night of mystery and murder. Get ready for a glamorous evening full of thrilling secrets and interactive fun!

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.  

The Murder Mystery Company was founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2002. It was a modest performance company whose rehearsals, booking, script writing, and auditions were all conducted in the living room of a small apartment. Since then, it has grown across the United States into 40+ venues in 20 states, each putting on multiple shows every month. Each state has its own director and a cast of local talent--25 directors and more than 1,000 actors nationwide. Added together, they perform more than 3,500 shows for over 300,000 guests every year.


The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative. 




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
OLD TOWN UNTAPPED Is Back, Featuring New Exhibitions And BaCAs Artists In Residence Photo
OLD TOWN UNTAPPED Is Back, Featuring New Exhibitions And BaCA's Artists In Residence

Summer is over and the original Old Town Untapped is back and chock full of treats for art lovers! Pompano Beach Arts is proud to kick-off the season with the beloved first-Friday event, this month features jam band Funkin'Grateful, rocking an original tribute to the Grateful Dead. Enjoy the opening of the new exhibit at BaCA, Roots of an Identity by the

2
The Curtain Rises On Symphony Of The Americas 36th Season With The Music Of Legendary Comp Photo
The Curtain Rises On Symphony Of The Americas' 36th Season With The Music Of Legendary Composer John Williams

Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Pablo Mielgo, and Executive Director Steven Haines, Symphony of the Americas has seen substantial change over the past two seasons. The quality of The Symphony has transformed, and the audiences have returned in resounding numbers.

3
Single Tickets Available Now For Gold Coast Jazz Societys 32nd Season Photo
Single Tickets Available Now For Gold Coast Jazz Society's 32nd Season

Gold Coast Jazz Society presents their 32nd Season, kicking off in November. Learn more about the full season lineup here!

4
Miami Jr. Carnival to Celebrate Pageantry And Caribbean Heritage This Month Photo
Miami Jr. Carnival to Celebrate Pageantry And Caribbean Heritage This Month

The highly anticipated Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival is back and will take place on September 30, 2023, at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart: Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap"
A.C.T. Studio Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A TUNA Christmas
Titusville Playhouse (12/15-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead The Musical
Shuler Stage (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show, Live on Stage for the 10th Year!
Shuler Stage (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clark Gable Slept Here
The Foundry (9/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You