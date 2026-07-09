HANDEL'S MESSIAH & HOLIDAY POPS to Return With South Florida Symphony Orchestra

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. Sign Up

Tickets will go on sale July 16 for South Florida Symphony Orchestra's performances of Handel's glorious Messiah (Part 1, the Christmas portion) culminating in the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus, and beloved Holiday Pops favorites on December 5, at 7:30 p.m., at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and on December 6, at 4 p.m., at Barry University in Miami Shores. SFSO will be joined by vocal soloists Mary Feminear (soprano), Alissa Anderson (mezzo-soprano), Christopher W. Waite (tenor), Neil Nelson (bass-baritone) and the South Florida Symphony Chorus.

“Experiencing Handel's Messiah during the holidays is iconic – it's a must-do ,” said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. “We are thrilled to unite the South Florida community together in powerful song and unbreakable spirit by sharing this beloved, timeless holiday classic with our supporters and the next generation of aspiring musicians and singers. Hallelujah!”

This festive family concert opens with a sparkling selection of Holiday Pops. Featuring inspiring favorites and holiday classics including Josh Groban's “You Raise Me Up,” family fun from Disney's Frozen, a joyful Christmas sing-along, and more, this merry musical celebration captures the warmth, wonder, and cheer of the season.

Per tradition, SFSO will close the joyous eveni g with Part I of Handel's Messiah, culminating with the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus as sung by the South Florida Symphony Chorus, made-up of seasoned chorale singers and community talent, directed by Dr. Giselle Elgarresta Rios. Rios and SFSO Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso collaborated to create the South Florida Symphony Chorus in 2019, which made its debut at the Beethoven 250th celebration in February of 2020.

Handel composed Messiah in just 24 days in 1742, although not for Christmas…it was originally intended for the Easter season. It wasn't until the piece was performed in its entirety in America that audiences embraced it as a Christmas tradition. Today, orchestras the world over delight in performing one of classical music's most well-known and uplifting masterworks.

Jonathan Kandell of Smithsonian magazine writes, “A musical rite of the holiday season, the Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners 250 years after the composer's death.” In 1789, Mozart posthumously paid Handel the supreme compliment of reorchestrating Messiah but even Mozart confessed himself to be humble in the face of Handel's genius describing his orchestrations: "When he chooses, he strikes like a thunderbolt." In 1823, Beethoven proclaimed Handel to be the 'greatest' composer that ever lived.

Save 20% on tickets to Handel's Messiah when you subscribe to South Florida Symphony Orchestra's "Unstoppable” 26/27 season. Under the direction of award-winning Maestra Alfonso, experience an exhilarating concert series that bridges beloved masterworks and bold contemporary brilliance. From the sweeping passion of Beethoven, the soaring romance of Tchaikovsky, and the radiant elegance of Barber and Brahms to the evocative, lauded works by living composers including Higdon, Esmail, and Chen & He, SFSO's upcoming season is filled with unstoppable music and unforgettable moments.

Five Masterworks concerts will be held at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and one at Broward Center for the Performing Arts from November 2026 through April 2026. Three Masterworks concerts will be held at New World Center in Miami Beach and at Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West from January through March 2027.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today's musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores including Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Back to the Future, featuring the iconic films screened live with audio and musical accompaniment, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres.

Tickets for Handel's Messiah begin at $35. For the December 6 performance at The Parker, buy tickets online at southfloridasymphony.org or ParkerPlayhouse.com; by phone at (954) 462-0222, press 1; and in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. For the December 7 performance at Barry University's Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center (11300 NE 2nd Ave in Miami Shores), order online at southfloridasymphony.org/handels-messiah or via phone at (954) 522-8445. Student tickets and group rates are also available by calling (954) 522-8445 or emailing info@southfloridasymphony.org.

Need more Miami Metro Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...