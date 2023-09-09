Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida to Host THE CHIC & UNIQUE BALL in November

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September Photo 1 Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September
The Delray Beach Playhouse's FOURTH ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Set For October Photo 2 The Delray Beach Playhouse's FOURTH ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Set For October
Carbonell Awards Names New Coordinator & Adds Five New Judges For 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Carbonell Awards Names New Coordinator & Adds Five New Judges For 2023-24 Season
The Caribbean Women's Network Set to Host BLOOM INTO POWER Luncheon Photo 4 The Caribbean Women's Network Set to Host BLOOM INTO POWER Luncheon

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida to Host THE CHIC & UNIQUE BALL in November

The stage is set for a night of ultra style and high glamour as the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) presents its inaugural signature fundraiser, The Chic & Unique Ball, A Red Carpet Extravaganza, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.)!  This exciting and creative event will be an over-the-top night to remember with fine food, cocktails, chances to bid on amazing items, and special surprises. This event benefits GMCSF's operations, concert programming, outreach, and scholarships.

“Like the Met Gala, we are turning up the heat by inviting donors, supporters, and friends to walk the red carpet dressed in their very best in support of The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida's 14th season,” said Mark Kent, executive director of the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida. “In the tradition of our past fundraisers, this fabulously indulgent night of food, fun, and philanthropy will be the talk of the town.”

Preceding the main event, a 6 p.m. VIP cocktail reception featuring gourmet hors d'oeuvres and an open bar will take place at The Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (2900 Riomar St.). Alex Miranda will serve as emcee for the VIP event featuring solo performances by GMCSF's best, including Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. The Red Carpet arrival at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Joe Posa as Joan Rivers conducting interviews, more luscious libations, and a silent auction. The 8 p.m. seated dinner and awards presentation will lead into an electrifying dance party featuring live entertainment from Vibe City.

The evening's décor will be an elegant celebration of music, from custom guitar centerpieces that can be purchased, to tables themed to iconic music stars. The indulgent night of fun will also have drawings for luxury items, including a Hard Rock basket containing dinner for two and a stay at the famous Guitar Hotel.

The gala will support the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, which will launch its ambitious new season this fall with more than 180 singers on their roster, making it the most prominent gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States and one of the country's top 10 largest LGBTQ+ choruses. With a budget of over $1 million, the Chorus reaches more than 20,000 people each season through its mainstage concert season and numerous community appearances.

"With the current state of LGBTQ+ affairs in Florida, our values and mission are more relevant and vital now than ever,” said Robert M. Beaulieu, The Chic & Unique Ball chair. “Funding from The Chic & Unique Ball will help support our regular shows throughout the year and outreach opportunities where we meet face-to-face with new communities but in a more intimate and personal setting."

GMCSF's The Chic & Unique Ball, A Red Carpet Extravaganza, is sponsored by The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Individual tickets are on sale now at $200 Gala Ticket or $375 Gala VIP Ticket. A table of ten is $2,000 or $3,750 for VIPs, which includes exclusive pre-party activities. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit the link below. For sponsorship information, contact Edward Otto Zielke at (954) 763-2266 or email sponsorship@gmcsf.org.

About Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF)

Founded in 2010, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is driven to open more minds and change hearts by pursuing a mission to inspire through song. Its membership and organization are diverse, intergenerational, and multicultural. In its short history, GMCSF has grown to include over 180 members and has become the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States and one of the country's top 10 largest LGBTQ+ choruses. Under Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, GMCSF has earned a stellar reputation, garnering prestigious invitations to perform throughout the South Florida region. Annually, through a combination of mainstage, outreach, and educational performances, GMCSF reaches more than 20,000 individuals. GMCSF is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization.

Photo Credit: Ginny Dixon Photography




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Ike Rhein Releases RUSH Featuring Zoey Dollaz Photo
Ike Rhein Releases 'RUSH' Featuring Zoey Dollaz

Rising Pop star Ike Rhein makes his 2023 debut in a major way with his new single, 'RUSH,' which features Billboard-charting rapper Zoey Dollaz.

2
Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach Photo
Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach

You've been invited to a killer masquerade ball! Pompano Beach Arts will host Midnight at the Masquerade, an interactive mystery-lovers experience brought to life at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

3
OLD TOWN UNTAPPED Is Back, Featuring New Exhibitions And BaCAs Artists In Residence Photo
OLD TOWN UNTAPPED Is Back, Featuring New Exhibitions And BaCA's Artists In Residence

Summer is over and the original Old Town Untapped is back and chock full of treats for art lovers! Pompano Beach Arts is proud to kick-off the season with the beloved first-Friday event, this month features jam band Funkin'Grateful, rocking an original tribute to the Grateful Dead. Enjoy the opening of the new exhibit at BaCA, Roots of an Identity by the

4
The Curtain Rises On Symphony Of The Americas 36th Season With The Music Of Legendary Comp Photo
The Curtain Rises On Symphony Of The Americas' 36th Season With The Music Of Legendary Composer John Williams

Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Pablo Mielgo, and Executive Director Steven Haines, Symphony of the Americas has seen substantial change over the past two seasons. The quality of The Symphony has transformed, and the audiences have returned in resounding numbers.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart: Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap"
A.C.T. Studio Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Shuler Stage (5/17-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HalloQween
Shuler Stage (9/22-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fearless: The Harry T Moore Story
Titusville Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You