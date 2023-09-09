Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida to Host THE CHIC & UNIQUE BALL in November

The stage is set for a night of ultra style and high glamour as the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) presents its inaugural signature fundraiser, The Chic & Unique Ball, A Red Carpet Extravaganza, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.)! This exciting and creative event will be an over-the-top night to remember with fine food, cocktails, chances to bid on amazing items, and special surprises. This event benefits GMCSF's operations, concert programming, outreach, and scholarships.

“Like the Met Gala, we are turning up the heat by inviting donors, supporters, and friends to walk the red carpet dressed in their very best in support of The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida's 14th season,” said Mark Kent, executive director of the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida. “In the tradition of our past fundraisers, this fabulously indulgent night of food, fun, and philanthropy will be the talk of the town.”

Preceding the main event, a 6 p.m. VIP cocktail reception featuring gourmet hors d'oeuvres and an open bar will take place at The Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (2900 Riomar St.). Alex Miranda will serve as emcee for the VIP event featuring solo performances by GMCSF's best, including Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. The Red Carpet arrival at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Joe Posa as Joan Rivers conducting interviews, more luscious libations, and a silent auction. The 8 p.m. seated dinner and awards presentation will lead into an electrifying dance party featuring live entertainment from Vibe City.

The evening's décor will be an elegant celebration of music, from custom guitar centerpieces that can be purchased, to tables themed to iconic music stars. The indulgent night of fun will also have drawings for luxury items, including a Hard Rock basket containing dinner for two and a stay at the famous Guitar Hotel.

The gala will support the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, which will launch its ambitious new season this fall with more than 180 singers on their roster, making it the most prominent gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States and one of the country's top 10 largest LGBTQ+ choruses. With a budget of over $1 million, the Chorus reaches more than 20,000 people each season through its mainstage concert season and numerous community appearances.

"With the current state of LGBTQ+ affairs in Florida, our values and mission are more relevant and vital now than ever,” said Robert M. Beaulieu, The Chic & Unique Ball chair. “Funding from The Chic & Unique Ball will help support our regular shows throughout the year and outreach opportunities where we meet face-to-face with new communities but in a more intimate and personal setting."

GMCSF's The Chic & Unique Ball, A Red Carpet Extravaganza, is sponsored by The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Individual tickets are on sale now at $200 Gala Ticket or $375 Gala VIP Ticket. A table of ten is $2,000 or $3,750 for VIPs, which includes exclusive pre-party activities. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit the link below. For sponsorship information, contact Edward Otto Zielke at (954) 763-2266 or email sponsorship@gmcsf.org.

About Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF)

Founded in 2010, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is driven to open more minds and change hearts by pursuing a mission to inspire through song. Its membership and organization are diverse, intergenerational, and multicultural. In its short history, GMCSF has grown to include over 180 members and has become the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States and one of the country's top 10 largest LGBTQ+ choruses. Under Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, GMCSF has earned a stellar reputation, garnering prestigious invitations to perform throughout the South Florida region. Annually, through a combination of mainstage, outreach, and educational performances, GMCSF reaches more than 20,000 individuals. GMCSF is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization.

Photo Credit: Ginny Dixon Photography