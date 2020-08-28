BWW Blog: Keep Moving On

I keep telling myself that… “It is what it is.” It has been my motto for the past two weeks of school.

For many students, school has begun in one form or another: online, in-person, or "hybrid" as the University of Miami calls their system. This means that some days you attend class in person and other days you attend online to limit the amount of people in class each day. It's not the best scenario, but "it is what it is." I keep telling myself that... "It is what it is." It has been my motto for the past two weeks of school.

I started the semester feeling very discouraged and dismayed that my senior year would take place during this pandemic. (Although it's not like there's any good time for a global pandemic). While I am fortunate enough to see my classmates often and continue to pursue a degree in musical theatre, things are just not the same. Masks must be worn at all time, social distance is a priority, and common spaces have been closed. Don't get me wrong, I am glad that the University is taking these steps to ensure Covid doesn't spread, but things are very different. I keep reminiscing on my earlier years in college and wishing I could go back in time. Wishing that I didn't take my acting or theatre history class granted... or even my math class (and I HATE math!!). Then I remind myself "it is what it is." There is no reason for me to dwell on the past, as I'm not a time traveler- not yet, at least. Although I miss the times I had before the pandemic, I can't allow myself to live in the past. If I live in the past, then I can't grow as an artist or human.

"It is what it is." I think I said that to myself about five times today. It sounds like a harsh phrase, but it is what's getting me through these odd "hybrid" classes, having to sing on camera from an isolated room, and perform acting scenes six feet apart while wearing masks. That phrase brings me comfort because it reminds me that there is absolutely nothing I can do to change the circumstances of this global pandemic. I can't just make it disappear in a day or invent a cure or vaccine. What I can do, is accept the situation, change my perspective, and "move on" as Dot would say in Sunday in The Park with George. I remind myself that I cannot change the world right now, but I can accept my current circumstances and work as hard as I can now to improve myself. I don't need to worry about what I had in the past or when this pandemic will end. What I need to focus on is myself in this present moment. Being present is something us actors are usually pretty good at, so as I remind myself to live in the present, I encourage you to do the same as well. Tell yourself that it's out of your control, don't dwell in the past and "move on." Do all you can to live in the present, and improve yourself as much as possible right now!

"Anything you do

Let it come from you

Then it will be new

Give us more to see."

