Virtual Experiences For Youth Launched At Theatre Memphis

Let's PLAY! A new series of virtual, instructional videos produced by Theatre Memphis will be available for children of various age groups beginning June 29, 2020. Provided by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education and presented by Theatre Memphis staff, the experiences combine a task based learning component with a presentation based final product.

Each experience will allow students to learn a skill, either by creating something tangible using a list of supplies, or by creating a performance piece using what they've created. Each video will culminate with a prompt for a performance or presentation opportunity that can be documented and sent back to Theatre Memphis for review. Costuming, lighting, set painting and many more opportunities will be presented as Summer offerings. All the video sessions available will be listed at www.theatrememphis.org/lets-play.



Each experience costs $25 dollars, which, in most cases, also includes some supplies necessary for the completion of the project. You may also be required to have some of your own supplies on hand, so please read the descriptions carefully before you sign up! We kindly ask that you share the experience only with members of your household. We appreciate separate households not sharing access with other households as a goodwill gesture towards Theatre Memphis. All proceeds from these virtual experiences will go to the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education to make up for lost profits from cancelled Summer programming.

To order an experience, please email showagon@theatrememphis.org for more information. Please note that some experiences may require a waiting period of a few days in order to gather necessary supplies. Experiences can be ordered and supplies picked up Monday- Friday, 9 AM- 5 PM.

