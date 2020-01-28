Tupelo Community Theatre Will Present PUFFS by Matt Cox in February

Tupelo Community Theatre will present Puffs by Matt cox February 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. at TCT Off Broadway 213 East Franklin Street in downtown Tupelo. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too.

A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. This clever and inventive play never goes more than a minute without a laugh giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along. Their hilariously heartfelt and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be. The New York Times proclaims PUFFS, "A FAST-PACED ROMP through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.'

the Play contains language some patrons may find offensive and is recommended for age 14 and older. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students or younger and may be reserved by calling the TCT office at 662-844-1935





