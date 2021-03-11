Theatre Memphis to Offer 2021 Summer Camp

Theatre Memphis is creating an opportunity for young artists to safely come together to create art this Summer.

The QuaranTEAM Collective will be a group of young people, ages 11 - 18, committed to maintaining all necessary protocols in order to successfully complete an ensemble-based variety show on video.

The QuaranTeam Collective gather at Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended, Memphis, TN, 38117 with instruction being held June 21 - July 16, 2021, Monday - Friday afternoons from 1 - 4pm (filming the week of July 12, 2021). Once accepted to the program via video audition, the price is $200 per person.

The Summer The QuaranTEAM Collective project is being conducted in partnership with youth filmmakers form Indie Memphis, an organization that supports community through independent filmmakers, and CLOUD901, the Memphis Public Library and Information Center's state-of-the-art social, creative, production, research and performance technology lab where teens ages 13-18 can develop 21st century skills including innovation, collaboration, critical thinking and problem solving.

Led by Lena Wallace Black, Director of Outreach and Education for Theatre Memphis, who will serve as the acting instructor, the program will also include movement instruction by Claire Rutkauskas and musical direction by Jeff Brewer. Wallace Black says, "We are dedicated to creating an ensemble-based theatrical experience for our youth that will be filmed and edited by youth filmmakers from Indie Memphis in partnership with CLOUD901 of the Memphis Public Library. Bringing together organizations like ours who are passionate about youth creating art makes for a great collaboration!"

The QuaranTEAM Collective is looking for actors, singers, and dancers of all levels of experience, so there should be no pressure to perfect an audition. Wallace Black adds, "We want to see your personality and where your strengths lie so that we can work with you further both in the areas you excel and the areas you'd like deeper training." This program will engage performers in all aspects of theatre and will allow students to sharpen their acting, singing, and dancing skills with training in each area.

To apply, a video audition must be submitted by April 5, 2021, along with the following information:

Child's name, age, grade, preferred pronouns, parent's name, parent's email and phone number.

The audition video should include:

A brief description of performance experience, as well as if you consider yourself an actor, singer, or dancer, and rank the other two skills for yourself, as well

1 comedic monologue (30-60 seconds)

1 dramatic monologue (30-60 seconds)

16-32 bars of a song with accompaniment

30-60 seconds of any kind of movement to any piece of music

Tell a joke

Send all application information and video to showagon@theatrememphis.org by Monday April 5th. Chosen applicants will be informed of their acceptance into The QuaranTEAM Collective by Friday, April 9th.

Once the film is edited and ready for viewing, The QuaranTEAM Collective will be invited back to Theatre Memphis for a viewing party to see what they have created.

Visit our website at www.theatrememphis.org.