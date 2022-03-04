Theatre Memphis Kicks Off Second Century with New Season

Theatre Memphis has announced its 2022-23 season as it enters its second 100 years of continuously entertaining the community. After the centennial season saw limited capacity due to COVID 19 protocols, the theatre will continue to moderate seating capacity mask requirements for the patrons until restrictions are lifted to ensure patron safety.

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, the 2022 - 23 season will include a full range of musicals, dramas, comedies and new works. The 411 seat proscenium Lohrey Theatre will kick off the season with the musical Guys and Dolls an all-time favorite of theatre-goers that follows the shenanigans of two Manhattan "high-rollers' as they both are derailed by the women they desire. Arsenic and Old Lace will follow in the lineup as an outrageous and comedic story about a crazy, murderous family who think nothing of their oddities and crimes. A joyous tribute to one of America's greatest composers, Stephen Sondheim, will take the stage as Sondheim Tribute is presented in January 2023 with the hysterical and surprising comedy The Play that Goes Wrong storming the stage in March. The season will end with the intense and suspenseful mystery Sherlock's Last Case opening in April and, finally in June, the magical and uplifting Disney's Mary Poppins, a musical about a nanny and her whimsical imagination that brings a family together. Though not part of the season membership package, the family favorite, A Christmas Carol*, will be performed as a special holiday offering in December for the 45th consecutive year at Theatre Memphis.

The 100 seat black box Next Stage season leads off in September with the witty and wild William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. In November, Immediate Family, a new work that is a spunky and bold tale of a hilarious, emotional family reunion where secrets are exposed takes front and center before, Macbeth, another Shakespeare favorite will be presented in February 2023. The last show of the season in the Next Stage will be the charming and entertaining comedy Mrs. Mannerly, inspired by childhood memories of an etiquette class and the challenge to be the first to be awarded a perfect score from the demanding teacher.

Season memberships for the new 2022-23 season are currently on sale and include six tickets that are good to use on any performance and can be used in combination on any show, excluding A Christmas Carol which is not part of the membership package. Season members do, however, receive discounts on tickets to the holiday production and special offerings. Regular Memberships secured prior to June 28, 2022, will receive a $15 discount off the regular membership price of $150 and a seventh ticket! Season Memberships are available by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 or going to www.theatrememphis.org/tickets.

All evening shows will perform at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with matinees on Sundays at 2pm, unless otherwise designated. Single full ticket prices for adults are $35 for musicals and $25 for dramas/comedies, $15 for students. There is a $5 discount on full price adult tickets for military personnel and seniors 62 and older.

Dates for all productions are listed below, visit www.theatrememphis.org/2022-2023-season for more details about each show:

LOHREY THEATRE

Guys and Dolls, August 19 - September 11, 2022

Arsenic and Old Lace, October 14 - 30, 2022

* A Christmas Carol, 44th Annual Production December 2 - 23, 2022

Sondheim Tribute, January 13 - 29, 2023

The Play that Goes Wrong, March 3 - 26, 2023

Sherlock's Last Case, April 21 - May 7, 2023

Disney's Mary Poppins, June 9 - July 12, 2023

NEXT STAGE

Much Ado About Nothing, September 16 - October 2, 2022

Immediate Family, November 4- 19, 2022

Macbeth, February 3 -19, 2023

Mrs. Mannerly, March 31 - April 16, 2023

Visit www.theatrememphis.org for more information.