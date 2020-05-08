Theatre Memphis Cancels Summer Camp

Theatre Memphis has released the following statement about the cancellation of their summer camp:

Theatre Memphis has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel our Summer Performance Workshop which was to be held on the Hutchison School campus through the Center for Excellence for the Summer of 2020 at 1740 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, TN 38119.

In an attempt to stay within all local and national safety guidelines present at this time, we feel it is in the best interest of our staff and the talented children we serve to cancel our in person programming over the Summer in order to keep all involved protected. We aim to provide digital content throughout the Summer, and will post updates on our website as well as through our social media channels when those become available.

We look forward to resuming our Summer programming next year in our newly renovated theatre space and bringing quality, original content to the young people we serve. For further questions, email Lena Wallace Black at showagon@theatrememphis.org or visit theatrememphis.org for more information.





