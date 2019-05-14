The King Becomes A Queen At The Circuit Playhouse With THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Sue and Frank Guarino and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, present the Regional Premiere of what David Friscic - DC Metro, calls "a disarming theatrical cornucopia of camp," by playwright Matthew Lopez (The Whipping Man).

He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby.

To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business - and himself.

The Circuit stage welcomes back Associate Company Member Donald Sutton (Cabaret, Tuck Everlasting) with the role of Casey. Memphis theatre favorite, Mark Pergolizzi (For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), returns to The Circuit Playhouse Stage as nightclub owner, Eddie. In his Circuit Playhouse debut, Justin Allen Tate shines as Drag Mother, Ms. Tracey Mills.

Leading this story of sequins, hairspray, falsies, and self discovery are director Tony Horne (The Color Purple, The Gospel at Colonus) and Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Daniel Stuart Nelson (Cabaret, Tuck Everlasting) as the production's choreographer. Nelson serves double duty in this production, also portraying the role of Miss Anorexia Nervosa.



Performances will run Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm curtain and with 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #McBrideMemphis. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $25. Pay What You Can performance, sponsored by Arts First and the First Tennessee Foundation is June 13th.

For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.





