Tennessee Shakespeare Company Reveals 16th Season at the Edge of Shelby Farms Park and Throughout Shelby County

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: MARY POPPINS at Theatre Memphis Photo 2 Review: MARY POPPINS at Theatre Memphis
Tennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed Unconstitutional Photo 3 Tennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed Unconstitutional
Submissions Open For the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition Photo 4 Submissions Open For the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition

Tennessee Shakespeare Company Reveals 16th Season at the Edge of Shelby Farms Park and Throughout Shelby County

 Tennessee Shakespeare Company today announced its expanded 16th performance season in Memphis featuring William Shakespeare’s The Tempest and Hamlet, Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, and the works of Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Barbara Kingsolver in the Southern Literary Salon.

TSC also will launch its inaugural Classical Theatre Apprentice Program for early-career professionals from around the country who will continue their classical training with TSC’s teachers, actors, stage management, and technical theatre professionals for eight months while in residency in Memphis.

Committed to classical arts innovation in the United States, TSC is now in its 16th season as the State’s only permanently-based, professional, classical theatre.  Acclaimed by the National Endowment for the Arts for its results-based Education and Outreach Center, TSC is committed to artistic excellence, teaching innovation, and social betterment.

TSC believes that the plays of William Shakespeare and classical theatre are for everyone; that education, training, and community outreach are equal colleagues to live performance; that the arts must move closer to the center of every Tennessee child’s formal education; and that our State needs the poetry, collaboration, and healing truths the world’s finest writers and artists provide.

Across 15 seasons, TSC has achieved over 700,000 points of contact through 65 productions in 40 community venues; educated 300,000 students in 130 area schools; served the health needs of 1,000 veterans at the Memphis V.A. Medical Center; and brought Shakespeare and creative writing to 500 youths in three detention centers. 

“We are now a year-round classical theatre and education innovation center with a budget that for our first time exceeds one million dollars,” says Founder and Artistic Director, Dan McCleary.  “TSC’s Board of Directors, our stalwart individual donors and patrons, our corporate sponsors, and our State and federal governments have made possible over these past three years our staff’s continued work and commitment to our community in ways we had never imaged.  And now, we get to come back out swinging for the fences with more performance weeks, projecting more students contacted, more military Veterans cared for, more underserved communities accessed, and more detained juveniles taught than ever in our history.  We have a deep desire to be of service to everyone in our community through Shakespeare.  We are expanding our personnel capacity this season for the best reason: our work is needed and wanted.  For us, that’s the best feeling in the world.”  




RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
Review: MARY POPPINS at Theatre Memphis Photo
Review: MARY POPPINS at Theatre Memphis

What did our critic think of MARY POPPINS at Theatre Memphis? MARY POPPINS didn’t open this past weekend at Theatre Memphis. In fact, DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS didn’t open this past weekend. Nope. What opened to cheers and much hoopla was DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH’S MARY POPPINS. Yep.

2
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY! Photo
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!

Beginning June 9, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical! Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Crossville's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film including “Pure Imagination”, “The Candy Man” and “I've Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

3
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: MEMPHIS to Take Place This Month at The Evergreen Theatre Photo
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: MEMPHIS to Take Place This Month at The Evergreen Theatre

Memphis production company LoneTree Live will bring together six writers, six directors, and 24 actors from the local creative community for an imaginative and innovative night of theatre.

4
Submissions Open For the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition Photo
Submissions Open For the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition

Playhouse on the Square has announced that submissions for the revitalized 23-24 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition are OPEN through July 31st.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Everyone and Their Mother (world premiere)
Germantown Community Theatre (8/18-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Germantown Community Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big River Crossing: The Johnny Cash Tribute Band
Germantown Community Theatre (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Playhouse on the Square (6/16-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You