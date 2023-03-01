Tennessee Shakespeare Company Announces 2023 Summer Camps

Enrollment now is open for Tennessee Shakespeare Company's five exciting new 2023 Summer Camps for participants ranging in ages from rising Kindergarteners to recent high school graduates.

The one-week and two-week Camps will take place inside TSC's facility in three different studios, including on its Tabor Stage, as well as immediately outdoors on its property.

Each Camp is designed to appeal to a specific age range. All experience levels are welcome.

Early Bird registration lasts through March 21 and saves parents 15% on registration fees.

For more information or to register, parents may click here or contact TSC's Education Director, Cara McHugh Geissler at (901) 759-0620 or caramchugh@tnshakespeare.org.

TSC's Summer Camps include:

Fun with Fables and Folktales

For campers entering Sr. Kindergarten through 1st Grade

June 19-23, 2023 (1 week)

9:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Fee: $175 (Early Bird: $149)

Campers will join a worldly adventure through stories, crafts, dances, and songs from different cultures. From Mexico to West Africa to Europe and ancient Greece, campers will experience more than just the words of these classic tales as they perform the stories themselves. Parents are invited on the final day of camp to see our fun-filled fables and folktales in action.

Clowning Around with Shakespeare

For campers entering Kindergarten through 3rd Grade

June 5 - June 16, 2023 (2 weeks)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fee: $450 (Early Bird: $383)

Did you know that Shakespeare invented the first knock-knock joke? See Shakespeare, the great humorist, in action through his hilarious and rambunctious characters. Campers will take on the roles of Shakespeare's silly clowns and explore the world of physical comedy. The camp will conclude with a wild and wacky performance showcasing each camper's inner clown.

In the event that a camper cannot join us for the first week of camp, it will be possible for campers to join for the second week for an adjusted fee of $225.

Shakespeare's Greatest Heroes and Heroines

For campers entering 2nd Grade through 5th Grade

June 26 - June 30, 2023 (1 Week)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fee: $250 (Early Bird: $213)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Shakespeare's heroes coming to play! Campers will meet the stars of Shakespeare's plays and explore the characters through interactive games, crafts, acting exercises, and movement activities. Each camper will take on the role of their favorite hero or heroine to showcase before an audience of family and friends.

Action Shakespeare!

For campers entering 5th Grade through 8th Grade

May 30 - June 9, 2023 (2 Weeks)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fee: $450 (Early Bird: $383)

Ready, Set, Action! Campers will discover a range of movement techniques such as mime, stage combat, and mask work to enhance character development on stage. Through improvisation and ensemble exercises, students will discover the physical world of Shakespeare's sprites, clowns, animals, soldiers, and royals. Using the body as a tool to create a character, we will explore the Mechanicals from A Midsummer Night's Dream, Falstaff from Merry Wives of Windsor, the spirits from Macbeth, and many more! Campers will collaborate with Camp Instructors to create a dynamic showcase that unleashes both the body and voice!

Shakespeare's Vehement Villains

For campers entering 8th Grade through Recent High School Graduates

June 12 - June 23, 2023 (2 Weeks)

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Fee: $500 (Early Bird: $425)

Every great story needs a great villain. But what makes a villain? Dare to explore the stories of the Shakespeare characters that we love to hate! For example: Richard III, Lady Macbeth, and Iago (from Othello). After examining these multi-dimensional characters, campers will join Instructors in devising an original performance that shines a light on the shadows within.