Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tennessee Shakespeare Company Announces 2023 Summer Camps

Learn more about the camp lineup here!

Mar. 01, 2023  
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Announces 2023 Summer Camps

Enrollment now is open for Tennessee Shakespeare Company's five exciting new 2023 Summer Camps for participants ranging in ages from rising Kindergarteners to recent high school graduates.

The one-week and two-week Camps will take place inside TSC's facility in three different studios, including on its Tabor Stage, as well as immediately outdoors on its property.

Each Camp is designed to appeal to a specific age range. All experience levels are welcome.

Early Bird registration lasts through March 21 and saves parents 15% on registration fees.

For more information or to register, parents may click here or contact TSC's Education Director, Cara McHugh Geissler at (901) 759-0620 or caramchugh@tnshakespeare.org.

TSC's Summer Camps include:

Fun with Fables and Folktales

For campers entering Sr. Kindergarten through 1st Grade
June 19-23, 2023 (1 week)
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Fee: $175 (Early Bird: $149)

Campers will join a worldly adventure through stories, crafts, dances, and songs from different cultures. From Mexico to West Africa to Europe and ancient Greece, campers will experience more than just the words of these classic tales as they perform the stories themselves. Parents are invited on the final day of camp to see our fun-filled fables and folktales in action.

Clowning Around with Shakespeare

For campers entering Kindergarten through 3rd Grade
June 5 - June 16, 2023 (2 weeks)
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fee: $450 (Early Bird: $383)

Did you know that Shakespeare invented the first knock-knock joke? See Shakespeare, the great humorist, in action through his hilarious and rambunctious characters. Campers will take on the roles of Shakespeare's silly clowns and explore the world of physical comedy. The camp will conclude with a wild and wacky performance showcasing each camper's inner clown.

In the event that a camper cannot join us for the first week of camp, it will be possible for campers to join for the second week for an adjusted fee of $225.

Shakespeare's Greatest Heroes and Heroines

For campers entering 2nd Grade through 5th Grade
June 26 - June 30, 2023 (1 Week)
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fee: $250 (Early Bird: $213)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Shakespeare's heroes coming to play! Campers will meet the stars of Shakespeare's plays and explore the characters through interactive games, crafts, acting exercises, and movement activities. Each camper will take on the role of their favorite hero or heroine to showcase before an audience of family and friends.

Action Shakespeare!

For campers entering 5th Grade through 8th Grade
May 30 - June 9, 2023 (2 Weeks)
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fee: $450 (Early Bird: $383)

Ready, Set, Action! Campers will discover a range of movement techniques such as mime, stage combat, and mask work to enhance character development on stage. Through improvisation and ensemble exercises, students will discover the physical world of Shakespeare's sprites, clowns, animals, soldiers, and royals. Using the body as a tool to create a character, we will explore the Mechanicals from A Midsummer Night's Dream, Falstaff from Merry Wives of Windsor, the spirits from Macbeth, and many more! Campers will collaborate with Camp Instructors to create a dynamic showcase that unleashes both the body and voice!

Shakespeare's Vehement Villains

For campers entering 8th Grade through Recent High School Graduates
June 12 - June 23, 2023 (2 Weeks)
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Fee: $500 (Early Bird: $425)

Every great story needs a great villain. But what makes a villain? Dare to explore the stories of the Shakespeare characters that we love to hate! For example: Richard III, Lady Macbeth, and Iago (from Othello). After examining these multi-dimensional characters, campers will join Instructors in devising an original performance that shines a light on the shadows within.



Hattiloo Theatre Presents ON STAGE, SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLA Photo
Hattiloo Theatre Presents ON STAGE, SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY By Jocelyn Bioh
Hattiloo Theatre presents School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bio, running March 24 – April 16, 2023.
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Will Reignite Spring Theatre School Beginning in March Photo
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Will Reignite Spring Theatre School Beginning in March
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will offer a selection of courses taught by local professional theatre artists this spring. Under the direction of new Director of Theatre Education, Ty Lenderman, class offerings will range from acting, musical theatre singing and dancing technique, and technical theatre for Youth Theatre School (class offerings for students 5 to 17 years of age). 
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Announces its Annual Jack Jones Childrens Literacy Gala Photo
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Announces its Annual Jack Jones Children's Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company will host its indoor/outdoor Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala on Saturday, April 22 at 6:00 pm honoring longtime Hutchison School educator Christina Wellford-Scott with its inaugural Teacher of the Year Award and featuring select performances from her favorite classical works on stage.
FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL Comes to the Circuit Theatre Next Month Photo
FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL Comes to the Circuit Theatre Next Month
The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents the stage adaptation of the beloved children’s books by Julianne Moore.

More Hot Stories For You


Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Will Reignite Spring Theatre School Beginning in MarchCircuit Playhouse, Inc. Will Reignite Spring Theatre School Beginning in March
February 25, 2023

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will offer a selection of courses taught by local professional theatre artists this spring. Under the direction of new Director of Theatre Education, Ty Lenderman, class offerings will range from acting, musical theatre singing and dancing technique, and technical theatre for Youth Theatre School (class offerings for students 5 to 17 years of age). 
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Announces its Annual Jack Jones Children's Literacy GalaTennessee Shakespeare Company Announces its Annual Jack Jones Children's Literacy Gala
February 24, 2023

Tennessee Shakespeare Company will host its indoor/outdoor Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala on Saturday, April 22 at 6:00 pm honoring longtime Hutchison School educator Christina Wellford-Scott with its inaugural Teacher of the Year Award and featuring select performances from her favorite classical works on stage.
Comedy Is No Accident in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Theatre MemphisComedy Is No Accident in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Theatre Memphis
February 23, 2023

The Play That Goes Wrong, with deliberate miscues and physical comedy, literally stumbles onto the Lohrey Theatre Stage at Theatre Memphis, March 3 – 26, 2023. Hysterical and constantly surprising, this play within a play consists of actors missing cues, breaking character and the fourth wall, all of which foretells disaster.
FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL Comes to the Circuit Theatre Next MonthFRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL Comes to the Circuit Theatre Next Month
February 22, 2023

The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents the stage adaptation of the beloved children’s books by Julianne Moore.
World-Renowned Vocalist Marie-Stéphane Bernard Performs On The GPAC Main StageWorld-Renowned Vocalist Marie-Stéphane Bernard Performs On The GPAC Main Stage
February 16, 2023

 In partnership with Opera Memphis, Germantown Performing Arts Center is proud to present Sounds of My Life, an intimate and original career retrospective of international opera star Marie-Stéphane Bernard.
share