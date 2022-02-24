TN Shakespeare Co. Brings Immersive ARÁN & IM From Ireland To Tabor Stage

Tennessee Shakespeare Company has announced its partnership with the country of Ireland's Department of Culture in bringing its acclaimed U.S. Touring production of Arán & Im to the Tabor Stage on Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 pm.

Translated from the Irish as Bread & Butter, Arán & Im is an interactive, surprising celebration of language, land, and Irish food with freshly-baked traditional sourdough bread for audience members to slice and spread with butter they churn from Irish cream.

Originally produced in association with The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, Arán & Im explores the sublime beauty and oddness of potent 3,000-year-old words of landscape, terms of intuition and insight, and myriad phrases that bring to life the mysterious glory of the natural world.

Created, performed, and baked in real time on stage by creator Manchán Magan, this immersive piece of theatre (and bread) offers limited seating and runs for 70 minutes without intermission.

A few of the questions featured during the performance include:

What can the Irish word for the lonesomeness of a cow bereft of her calf, "diadhánach," teach us about our current methods of food production?

Why does one need to orient oneself to the sun to give directions in Irish?

To what degree is the Otherworld embedded in words for "cancer"?

What is the word for the sound that horses make when they meet after an absence?

"We are so pleased and honored to have this beautiful production in Memphis at TSC," says Producing Artistic Director, Dan McCleary. "The country of Ireland has invested in this international tour because Manchán uniquely creates a theatrical message of unity on stage by using the richness of Irish food practices and the other-wordly insights encoded in the Irish language. It's quite a spiritual revelation. All the things we love at TSC!"

Purchase tickets now and receive more information by calling TSC's Box Office at (901) 759-0604 or going online to www.tnshakespeare.org.