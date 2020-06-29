THEATRE OF THE STARS Brings THE VOICE and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Stars to Pigeon Forge

Producer John Stuart creator of the Longest Running and World Famous show "Legends in Concert" now in its 37th year. He's celebrated as a producer in the highly acclaimed Walk of Fame in Las Vegas, will now present Theatre of The Stars and four exciting new shows to Pigeon Forge!

2020 Winner of The Voice - Todd Tilghman LIVE in CONCERT! Bringing his first live stage show since his big win! Soft Rock, Country, Soulful Gospel and your favorite songs that Todd performed on NBC's The Voice!

Legendary Superstars - The Ultimate Tribute show - featuring some of the Worlds Greatest Celebrity Impersonators playing tribute to Legends of yesterday and today! With a rotating cast including: Elvis, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Conway Twitty, Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Buddy Holly, and so many more! The show also features the Showband of The Stars and top singers and dancers - this is a show not to be missed while in Pigeon Forge!

Kadan Bart Rockett & Brooklyn - Stars of America's Got Talent and made it to the Top 14 Semi-Finals. Recognized as the youngest professional magician-illusionists in the world! Don't miss this family friendly magic show!

Kenny & Dolly in Harmony Morning Show - Wake-up with country legends Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton! The show will offer a breakfast package deal at local restaurant.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://theatreofthestarspf.com/.

