Submissions Open For the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition

Submissions are open through July 31.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Playhouse on the Square has announced that submissions for the revitalized 23-24 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition are OPEN through July 31st. The NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition was established in 2013 to renew our focus on cultivating new and original theatre. A panel of local directors, actors, and designers carefully select six plays to be part of a staged reading series. Of those six plays, two are chosen to be fully produced as part of an upcoming season to be presented onstage and streamed nationwide.

Along with these fully-mounted productions, the two winning works are each awarded a prize of $750. They receive world premieres in the upcoming season at Playhouse on the Square’s third performance space: TheatreWorks@the Square. 2023’s competition boasts a few changes to the structure, with playwrights being allowed to submit multiple scripts for the first time ever!

To sponsor, make a donation, or submit a new play to the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition, please contact Savannah S. Miller, Director of NewWorks@TheWorks: savannah@playhouseonthesquare.org



