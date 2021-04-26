Submissions Open For 2nd Annual JOOK Summer Spotlight Series

JOOK's 2nd Annual Summer Spotlight Series celebrating Southern writers and new Southern plays has been announced! After the success of the first series and the subsequent workshop of Seth McNeill's NATCHETOCHES in 2020, this uplifting project returns for a second round of submissions. JOOK's play reading series was developed to explore original works.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded by Randy Redd and Taylor Newby, JOOKMS presents locally sourced devised theater. In addition to developing new works, the innovative theatre company also presents reimagined classics. In 2020, JOOK took its SPOTLIGHT SUMMER PERFORMANCE SERIES online to host developmental readings of 4 brand new plays and a series of workshops and discussions with local playwrights, directors, and performers. Other JOOKMS projects include the HOT MIC SOLO SERIES for solo performers and BE THE LIGHT, a weekly YouTube series with movers, shakers, and theatre-makers hosted by Redd and Newby.

JOOKMS is committed to finding, nurturing, and presenting previously unheard voices in American theater. They believe that great theater should be a positive, transformative and inclusive cultural experience for all of us. JOOK is committed to being a diverse, inclusive, and equitable creative space. One where all employees and volunteers, whatever their gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation or identity, education or disability, feels valued and respected. They are committed to a nondiscriminatory approach and provide equal opportunity for employment and advancement in all of their departments and programs. They respect and value diverse life experiences and ensure that all voices are valued and heard. They're also committed to maintaining an inclusive environment with equitable treatment for all.

www.jookms.com

@jook_ms

DETAILS:

Seeking work from emerging and established Southern playwrights.

Series Performance dates:

August 16-20, 2021

All finalists will receive a $100 usage fee.

Full-length OR one-act plays in any genre: comedy, drama, or multimedia. Musicals will not be accepted at this time.

Translations, collections of one-acts, children's plays, and plays that have received full-scale, professional productions prior to submission are not eligible.

Plays with casts larger than 8 people and unfinished works or drafts will not be considered at this time.

Plays that have had workshops and/or readings will be accepted.

Electronic submissions (PDF) only.

Only one submission per playwright is allowed each year.

Eligible play may be produced either virtually online or live onstage.

Please include the following information in one attached PDF file, not in the body of your email.

Please do not attach multiple files.

Complete submission must include:

Your contact information and bio

Your playwriting resume

Title of the play

Character breakdown and description including total number of characters

Time and place of the play

Synopsis - no longer than 1 page

A concise paragraph describing the development history of the play you are submitting

The full script

Incomplete submission packages will not be considered.

Questions?

Email contactjookms@gmail.com with the subject line SUBMISSIONS QUESTION

Up to 4 finalists will be chosen to participate in the Summer Spotlight Series online and up to 10 semi-finalists will receive honorable mentions leading up to the festival with social media shoutouts.

Finalists will be selected by a panel of readers and notified by JOOKMS no later than June 30.

They regret that individual feedback will not be possible and only finalists/semi-finalists will be contacted.

Each finalist will receive the following: a professional director, dramaturg and cast, 8 remote rehearsal hours including an online reading, and facilitated virtual post-show talkback.

Playwrights are required to participate in the rehearsal process and attend the readings and talkbacks for their play in a virtual setting.

All finalists will receive a $100 script usage fee.

No other royalties or payments will be issued. If a full production moves forward, a contract will be negotiated for full production. The playwright holds all rights to their material.

Submissions will be capped after the first 200 scripts are received.

Email your complete submission package to:

contactjookms@gmail.com by June 1, 2021