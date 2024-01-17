Show Cancellations This Weekend At Playhouse On The Square And TheatrWors@TheSquare Due To Inclement Weather

Playhouse on the Square Overton Square Performing Arts District has issued a statement regarding weekend cancellations:

"In light of weather-related delays and safety considerations, we find it necessary to make a crucial adjustment to the opening performance schedule for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The new opening date is set for Thursday, January 25, at 7 pm, replacing the originally scheduled date of Friday, January 19. Notably, the Pay-What-You-Can performance for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been rescheduled to take place on February 1, 2024. (Note that we are adding three Saturday matinee performances on January 27, February 10 and 17 at 2pm. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled evening shows on those days.)

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this alteration may cause, emphasizing that the safety and well-being of the esteemed cast, crew, staff, and patrons remain our foremost priority.

For those holding tickets for the initial dates (January 19, 20, and 21), our box office will be in touch with you to facilitate seat rearrangements. Alternatively, feel free to contact our box office directly at 901.726.4656, available between 10 am and 5 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 1 pm to 5 pm on Sundays.

Furthermore, due to ongoing weather hazards, performances for Greater Illinois on January 18, 19, 20, and 21 are regrettably canceled. Pay-What-You-Can ticket holders for Thursday, January 18, will have their tickets honored for the remaining performances of Greater Illinois on January 25, 26, 27, and 28.

Our box office phone will remain operational during regular business hours, and tickets can still be conveniently purchased online at [tickets.playhouseonthesquare.org."