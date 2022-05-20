Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Thursday Night Performance Cancelled at Playhouse on the Square

Patrons with tickets to the production of Smokey Joe's Cafe are being contacted by the theatre's box office staff.

May. 20, 2022  

Due to a positive COVID testing result and possible exposure to its cast and crew, Playhouse on the Square made the decision to cancel last night's performance of Smokey Joe's Cafe, scheduled for 8:00pm.

The organization is following their safety protocols and the leadership of the Shelby County Health Department to ensure the health and safety of its staff, artists, and patrons during this situation.

The production of Mississippi Goddamn at The Circuit Playhouse has not been affected by this incident and will proceed with its performance tonight at 7:00 pm.

For questions or comments, contact Marcus Cox, Director of Community Relations at (901) 725-0776.



