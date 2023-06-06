SISTER ACT Comes to Theatre Memphis This Year

Sister Act comes to Theatre Memphis in August 2023. Performances will run August 18 - September 10, 2023 at the Lohrey Theatre.

Rousing and Rocking. When a disco nightclub singer witnesses a crime, she becomes fearful of being discovered by the criminals. Her confession to police lands her in a convent that seems to be the perfect hiding shelter. Her stay with the nuns helps her and the sisters, quite literally, find their true voices. This is musical comedy at its most fun.

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater, Book by Bill Steinkellner and Cheri Steinkellner / Director Ann Marie Hall, Choreographer Courtney Oliver, Music Director Jeffery Brewer

TICKETS & RESERVATIONS

Single tickets go on sale to the public and members may reserve seats as of July 5, 2023. Center section seats are available to the public at the box office beginning August 1, 2023 and online opening weekend of the show. Senior and Military discounts are not available online. Arts Access tickets go on sale July 25, 2023.