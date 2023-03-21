Rhodes Theatre Guild Presents ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Rhodes Theatre Guild is closing out its seventh season with an energized take on an iconic musical from Mary Rodgers. This zany modern twist on the tale from Hans Christian Andersen, is directed by Randy Redd and choreographed by Rhodes alumna Cameron Crawford '19. Starring a talented cast of Rhodes students and a crew supported by Melissa Andrews, this production marks the close of the season from RTG.

In this wacky musical version of The Princess and the Pea, Queen Aggravain sabotages the efforts of every young princess who hopes to marry her son, Prince Dauntless -- and no one else can settle down until he does! Honorable Sir Harry is determined to marry the lovely Lady Larken, so he sets off for faraway lands and returns with an unlikely candidate: Princess Winnifred from the swamps. Winnifred will have to prove she's more than royal to win the hand of her dauntless prince. With the help of a silent king, snarky wizard, quick witted minstrel, mischievous jester, dashing knights and daring ladies in waiting, can Winnifred save the day and end a kingdom wide dry spell? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are you'll never look at the fairytale quite the same way again.