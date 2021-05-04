Regional Professional Theatre of the MidSouth Announces 53rd Season and Return to In-Person Performances

After more than a year without in-person performances. Circuit Playhouse, Inc., the organization that includes The Circuit Playhouse, TheatreWorks @ the Square, and Playhouse on the Square has announced the return to in-person live professional theatre for its 53rd season. Beginning in July with a world premiere and winner of the company's national playwriting competition. The season will end in the summer 0f 2022 with a Playhouse revival and regional favorite. Subscriptions for the 53rd season are available for purchase at https://tickets.playhouseonthesquare.org and by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656. As a thank you for the support of their patrons throughout the pandemic, Playhouse on the Square is honoring the subscriptions that were purchased for the 2020-2021 season and were not used.

"We may have been physically away from our patrons for over a year, but we never stopped creating. In fact, we keep creating!" Says Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox. "Our 53rd season will reflect our company's desire to tell the stories of our community and help our communities begin healing from this troubling time in our history." During the global pandemic and subsequent shuttering of performance venues across the nation, Playhouse on the Square transitioned to offering performance and educational programming digitally through its website, social media channels, and streaming platforms like Showtix4U and Broadway OnDemand.

"Our theatre's mission, in addition to offering a safe environment for creators to create and tell the stories that represent our community, is to offer art to this community, regardless of circumstance," proclaims Michael Detroit, Executive Producer for Playhouse on the Square. "The pandemic became a barrier to experiencing art just as financial situations hinder families every year. We decided to do everything in our power to continue offering the healing power of the arts throughout our collective struggles this year."

Playhouse on the Square's 53rd season will consist of smaller cast shows that will gradually grow in size and magnitude as the pandemic clears and health and safety regulations are modified. The theatre will continue to provide digital programming in addition to what will be offered live on stage. The 2021-2022 Playhouse on the Square season will treat the Mid-South to 4 world premieres, 5 regional premieres, and 5 Playhouse on the Square Revivals. The season is as follows:

IVANKA vs. REALITY

By Lucy Wright & William Downs

TheatreWorks @ the Square [July 9 - July 25, 2021] *World Premiere

Sylvia, a divorced Hollywood screenwriter is losing her grip as her career slides into middle-aged female oblivion. Desperate for work she takes a job writing a movie "based on a true story" only to learn that Ivanka Trump was right, "If someone perceives something to be true, it is more important than if it is in fact true."

DAYS OF RAGE

By Steven Levenson

Playhouse on the Square [August 20 - September 19, 2021] *Regional Premiere

It's October 1969 and five 20-something idealists find themselves in the middle of a country divided. Living together in a house in Upstate New York and confident in the knowledge that they are the only generation to ever take up the resistance, they retaliate against society by denouncing monogamy and other capitalist notions. But when they admit a mysterious newcomer to their collective, the delicate balance they've achieved begins to topple. It'll be six and a half years until the Vietnam War ends but their fight is just beginning.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

By Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by Jim Fingal and Jon D'Agata

The Circuit Playhouse [September 17 - October 10, 2021] *Regional Premiere

When a demanding magazine editor-in-chief gets the opportunity to publish an essay written by a famous author, fact checking the sources is a routine afterthought. Unless you hire an eager Millennial focused on getting the facts right.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

By Howard Ashman

Playhouse on the Square [November 12 - December 22, 2021] *Playhouse Revival

When a "Mean Green Mutha From Outaspace" lands in your flower shop, what do you do? Feed it people of course! Hapless flower shop worker, Seymour, only wants the love of his life to notice him. When his little blood sucking plant grows to become the talk of the town, Seymour will get more than he bargained for.

THE TOYMAKER'S APPRENTICE

By Martin McGeachy

The Circuit Playhouse [November 11 - December 22, 2021] *Playhouse Revival

Old Gideon has a decision to make: Will Jack or Libby be the new apprentice for Gideon's Toyshop? The most deserving must live up to the company motto: The Best Made is the Best Played. Watch as the most unique interview process gives each child an equal chance. But only one will win the job in this sweet holiday show celebrating hard work, fair-mindedness, and the joy of artistry.

TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT: A HOLIDAY CABARET

Co-production with Memphis Black Arts Alliance

The Circuit Playhouse [November 26 - December 22, 2021] *World Premiere

Deck the halls with Playhouse on the Square and Memphis Black Arts Alliance, as they honor the songs and talents of black artists and their contributions to the great holiday songbook. Featuring the best talent the Mid South has to offer. This cabaret will be one you won't soon forget.

THE GOODBYE LEVEE

By Mike Solomonson

TheatreWorks @ the Square [January 14-30, 2022] *World Premiere

A devastating diagnosis compels Celeste Banks to invite the audience into her confidence as she hosts a "Goodbye Party." Due to her erratic memory and hallucinatory interruptions, her party turns into chaotic and sometimes comic events that threaten to upend her family and the control she so desperately desires to retain.

MAY WE ALL

Book by Troy Britton Johnson and Todd Johnson Arrangements and Orchestrations by Brian Usifer

Playhouse on the Square [January 21 - February 20, 2022] *World Premiere

Playhouse on the Square will produce this country music world premiere, written by the members of CMA award-winning group, Florida Georgia Line. A fledgling country singer from small town America comes home after a rough start in Nashville. While home, she discovers that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams ever could. The musical includes country music hits like Can't Go Back, Achy Breaky Heart, Thank God, I'm a Country Boy, and Jolene.

TORCH SONG

By Harvey Firestein

The Circuit Playhouse [January 28 - February 13, 2022] *Regional Premiere

Hilarious and heart wrenching, Arnold Beckoff is on an odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit. But a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: Respect.

A DOLL'S HOUSE by Henrik Isben/A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 by Lucas Hnath

The Circuit Playhouse [March 18 - April 10, 2022] *Playhouse Revival/ Regional Premiere

At the turn of the nineteenth century Nora Helmer was the most controversial female character on the stage- walking out on her husband and children to find herself. Now she returns to tie up loose ends and she has to deal with what she left behind. The Circuit Playhouse tells the complete story of the Helmers in repertory.

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ

By Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

Playhouse on the Square [April 29 - May 29, 2022] *Playhouse Revival

The Broadway sensation celebrating the songs of Leiber and Stoller returns to the Birthplace of Rock and Roll! Featuring hits like "Spanish Harlem," "Yakety Yak," "Love Potion #9," and "Jailhouse Rock." Smokey Joe's Café will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

MISSISSIPPI GODDAMN

By Jonathan Norton

The Circuit Playhouse [May 13 - June 5, 2022] *Regional Premiere

In 1963 Jackson, Mississippi, the stirring of The Civil Rights Movement is beginning to rally a nation of long oppressed people. But on a particular street, which is home to a civil rights pioneer, not everyone is pleased to see it begin.

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

By Dean Regan

Playhouse on the Square [June 17 - July 17, 2022] *Playhouse Revival

A theatrical tribute to the legendary country and pop icon, Patsy Cline, as seen through the eyes & heart of a local radio disc jockey in Patsy's hometown of Winchester, Virginia. A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline features a score of Patsy's greatest hits with back up vocals crooned by The Jordanaires.

In addition to a jam packed season, Playhouse on the Square will host its annual fundraisers The Great Wine Performances - July 27, 2021 and The 44th Original Art Auction - April 23, 2022.

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox at (901) 937-6496 or by email: marcus@playhouseonthesquare.org