RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL to Play at Theatre Memphis

Ruthless! The Musical will play at Theatre Memphis on Nov. 8-23.

Satirizing old movie classics like The Bad Seed and All About Eve, the plot reveals a talented eight-year-old, Tina, who declares her show biz ambition. Enter Sylvia St. Croix. An overbearing, sleazy talent agent with a secret who encourages her to audition for the school play. Tina "accidentally" hangs her major rival to get the part ... only to be sent up the river and swept aside by her mother, Judy Denmark, who finds her own voice and soars to stardom. Once Tina is released from incarceration, she returns for her own revenge with dreams of a comeback and more murderous mayhem as it is revealed that there are many who are not who they have seemed to be.

Ruthless! features a score by Marvin Laird and Joel Paley, with a book by Joel Paley.

The musical's creative team includes: Ann Marie Hall (Director), Jason Eschhofen (Music Director/Sound Designer), Courtney Oliver (Choreographer), Jack Yates (Scenic and Properties Designer), Amie Eoff (Costume Designer), Mandy Heath (Lighting Designer), Tiffany McClung (Stage Manager) and Kayleigh Bondor (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast features: Emily Armistead (Tina Denmark), Renee Davis Brame (Judy Denmark/Ginger Del Marco), Randall Hartzog (Sylvia St. Croix), Nichol Pritchard (Myrna Thorn), Elizabeth Dell'Orco (Louise Lerman), Carly Crawford (Eve Allabout) and Emily Garrett (Lita Encoure).

For more information and tickets to Ruthless! The Musical, tap here.





