RAGTIME to Close Out Theatre Memphis' Historic 100th Season

Ragtime, The Musical is the highlight of the end of the 100th anniversary season at Theatre Memphis in the Lohrey Theatre, June 3 - 26, 2022. Emotional and inspiring, the show is set at the dawn of a new era in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-20th-century New York. Everything is changing and anything is possible. Three distinctly American tales are woven together ... a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician. United by their courage, compassion and belief, together they confront timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair ... and what it means to live in America.

Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley collaborate once again and direct and choreograph the production in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis. Their joint efforts helmed the season opener, Hello, Dolly!, and their partnership proves to translate meaning into the storylines. Nichols says, "Approaching Ragtime in 2022, it was essential for us to focus on everything that has happened the past two years. As art makers, we wanted to bring new voices to the creative team when staging this magnificent show. We are very lucky to have Claire D. Kolheim serving as our associate director on the production. This play tackles relevant topics of racism, police brutality, immigration, equality, and concepts of patriotism. Ragtime highlights the absolute best and worst of our country and attempts to bring more attention to audiences who may be blind to the continuous struggle of the underprivileged and underrepresented. We want audiences to walk away from this show with HOPE and DETERMINATION for a better America. "

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, believes that the Ragtime story is one for the ages and all ages. She says, "It is always so important that on occasion we offer productions that touch on our history and that bring perspective to who we are today. Ragtime does that in a way that entertains the young and old and spotlights the hope of things to come."

At this time, masks are encouraged at your discretion while in the newly renovated facility which has improved filtration systems, larger common area for appropriate distancing and sanitation stations placed throughout the building. Performers will not be masked and there will be no enforced social distancing in the audience. Go to www.theatrememphis.org/covid-19-policies for our complete COVID 19 policy.

