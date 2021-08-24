Playhouse on the Square Welcomes Area Professionals to Networking Event

Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will be hosting quarterly networking events for young professionals beginning Thursday, September 23, 2021 - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. The first Playhouse Wine Night will be in partnership with the Germantown Chamber of Commerce.

Join Playhouse on the Square in the Overton Square Theatre District for a professionals' networking event during the 2021-2022 season. Enjoy wine with light snacks and connect with Mid-South professionals, business leaders, and startups in The Memphian Room at The Circuit Playhouse. Guests also receive discounted tickets to the Regional Premiere of Lifespan of a Fact, opening September 19th.

The goal is for emerging leaders and seasoned professionals to meet in a casual, stress-free environment, have the opportunity to learn from one another, and to generate leads for their businesses and professional development. While also enjoying the backdrop of famous Overton Square.

Light snacks and wine will be provided complimentary. There will be a cash bar as well. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required for guests and staff.

To register for Playhouse Wine Night visit https://playhousewinenight.eventbrite.com

The remaining Playhouse on the Square Wine Nights are scheduled for Thursdays: December 16, 2021, March 31st and June 30, 2022.