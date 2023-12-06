Playhouse on the Square Presents the World Premiere of GREATER ILLINOIS

One of the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition Winners.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Playhouse on the Square Presents the World Premiere of GREATER ILLINOIS

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Show Sponsor Jeffrey Mayhew, presents Greater Illinois, written by: Steven Strafford.

One of the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition Winners, Greater Illinois tackles themes of intersectionality and who benefits from an oppressive regime. This World Premier showcases that understanding the other side and finding unity are the solution to battling ignorance.

*Audiences should note that the production features mild adult language.

Claire D. Kolheim is the Director with Jessica “Jai” Johnson as the Assistant Director for The NewWorks @ The Works' World Premiere of Greater Illinois.

Playhouse on the Square continues the momentous Season 55 with this world premiere headlined by Marc Gill (Fat Ham), Facia Lee (Fat Ham), John Michael (The Wizard of Oz), and Daniel Stuart Nelson (Jersey Boys).

Greater Illinois runs January 12th through January 28th at TheatreWorks @ The Square. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. Follow with social media using #GreaterIllinois901. Group rates are available.

We are proud to offer our drastically reduced ticket prices for Season 55, set at $25, marking a substantial reduction from our previous prices of up to $50. To purchase tickets at the new ticket price of $25 or to secure your discounted subscription package, we encourage you to visit our website Click Here or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656. The Pay-What-You-Can tickets go on sale January 11th and the performance is Thursday, January 18th.

Running January 12th – January 28th at TheatreWorks @ The Square, Overton Square Performing Arts District (2085 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104). Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656. 




Recommended For You