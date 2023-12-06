Playhouse on the Square Presents the Regional Premiere of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, Playhouse Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, and Show Sponsor Suzanne, Wes, and Cole Jackson, presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Based on the novel by: Roald Dahl, featuring Music by: Marc Shaiman and Lyrics by: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and songs from the motion picture by: Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

Running January 19th – February 18th at Playhouse on the Square, Overton Square Performing Arts District (66 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104).

Tickets are available now at Click Here or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brings the beloved story to life onstage, capturing the mystical tale of Charlie Bucket after finding a Golden Ticket that grants him a day inside Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Witness the wonder of Charlie's journey through Willy Wonka's factory in this fantastical musical.

Under the directorial leadership of Dave Landis, Playhouse on the Square's Regional Premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features Lexie Lang, debuting as Choreographer, accompanied by Resident Music Coordinator Tom Johnson as Musical Director.

Playhouse on the Square continues its Season 55 with the regional premiere headlined by CJ Thomas (The Prom), Jimmy Rustenhaven (The Wizard of Oz), Drew Sinnard (Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE!), Katie Cotten (The Prom), Jasmine Gillenwater (Something Rotten!), Charles Hunter (The Wizard of OZ) along with McCager Carver and Drake Shehan as Charlie Bucket.

*Weekday matinee performances are available for students. Contact Amy Harwell for more information at amy@playhouseonthesquare.org or (901) 726-4656.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs January 19th through February 18th at Playhouse on the Square. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 7:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. Follow Playhouse on the Square on social media for behind-the-scenes footage and sneak peeks of the show. Group rates are available.

We are proud to offer our drastically reduced ticket prices for Season 55, set at $25, marking a substantial reduction from our previous prices of up to $50. To purchase tickets at the new ticket price of $25 or to secure your discounted subscription package, we encourage you to visit our website www.PlayhouseontheSquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656. The Pay-What-You-Can tickets go on sale January 18th and the performance is Thursday, January 25th.