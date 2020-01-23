Playhouse on the Square Has Announced Student Playwright Competition School Finalists

Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education is congratulating the following schools that have submitted to the second annual 10-Minute Play Slam competition!

Congratulations to the following schools: Appling Middle School, Crosstown High, The Farm School, Fayette Academy, Germantown High School, Houston Middle School, Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis School of Excellence, Murray Homeschool Academy, Ridgeway High School, Saint Benedict at Auburndale.

The competition, is partnered through the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. This year's theme, for middle school: "Take a Stand" and high school: "The World Today" challenges local writers to submit an original 10-minute play related to the theme. The top 5 finalists will receive a public staged reading of their script by local area actors at Playhouse on the Square. The winner will represent Playhouse on the Square in the Young Playwrights for Change competition during AATE's National Conference in Phoenix, Arizona July 29, 2020.

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), is among the most recognized arts education organizations. It works to ensure that every young person experiences quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, inservice and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.

For more information regarding the Playwrights For Change competition, visit the The American Alliance for Theatre and Education website at aate.com





