Playhouse On The Square Will Honor Elvis Tribute Week With Special Concert

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with special events super sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, will host a week of special events including a special tribute concert Wednesday, August 10th, featuring Brad Birkedahl and his Big Band.

These events begin August 10th and will continue until Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The events will occur during Elvis Tribute Week.

The theatre will offer their Memphian Theatre Elvis Storytelling Tour daily, 10:00 am until 4:00 pm Wednesday-Friday starting August 10th and Monday-Wednesday the week of August 15th.

Additional events will be announced at a later date.

To purchase tickets, visit https://playhouseonthesquare.org/special-events/memphian-theater-elvis-tours/ or call the box office at (901) 726-4656.

Playhouse on the Square shares a unique history with the 'King of Rock and Roll'. The Circuit Playhouse, one of the organization's main performance venues, was once The Memphian Theatre. A small movie house built in the 1930s by the Lightman family, owners of Malco Theaters. The Memphian was known to be Elvis' favorite movie theater. Presley would buy out the theater at night and hold midnight screenings of his favorite movies for himself and his friends.

Playhouse on the Square purchased The Memphian in the 1980s and converted the space into a live theatre facility. Having already been operating in Overton Square's Lafayatte's Music Room, the theatre moved Playhouse on the Square into their new space until building their newest facility at 66 South Cooper Street in 2011. 51 South Cooper Street, home to the former Memphian Theatre, was subsequently named The Circuit Playhouse, moving that theatre's location from 1705 Poplar Avenue.

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org.