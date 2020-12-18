Playhouse On The Square Accepting Submissions For Young Playwriting Competition

Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education Announces they are Accepting Submissions for the Third Annual 10-Minute Play Slam! competition!

Play Slam! is a 10-Minute Young Playwright's Festival hosted in partnership with International Paper and the American Alliance for Theatre and Education.

All scripts submitted are adjudicated by a panel of judges that consists of the Play Slam! Coordinator, Playhouse on the Square staff, Associate & Resident Company members, along with local writers and directors.

Last year's competition included submissions from students of the following local schools: Appling Middle School, Crosstown High, The Farm School, Fayette Academy, Germantown High School, Houston Middle School, Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis School of Excellence, Murray Homeschool Academy, Ridgeway High School, Saint Benedict at Auburndale.

Last year's winners were Emily Roper of Germantown High School (Germantown, TN) with her play The Rwenzori in Africa in the high school division. The middle school division winner was Lauryn Bonds of Appling Middle School (Bartlett, TN) with her play Brave. Bonds went on to win the AATE Young Playwrights for Change National Competition.

Five Finalists and one winner will be chosen to present during the Play Slam!Festival from the Middle and High School Divisions. The finalists will have their script presented as a staged reading with local actors. Winners will have their script performed and directed by local professionals on a Playhouse on the Square stage. The Winner of the Middle School Division will also have their play submitted to the Young Playwrights for Change National Competition during AATE's National Conference, July 21-25, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

This Year's Themes are:

Middle School Division: No One Is Alone

High School Division: Rise Up!

Submission Details:

Must be submitted online or postmarked by February 1, 2021.

Playhouse on the Square

Attn.: Play Slam!

66 S. Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Play Slam! Festival:

Saturday, May 15-23, 2021

For more information visit: http://playhouseonthesquare.org/education/play-slam.html