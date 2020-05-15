Playhosue On The Square Will Offer Digital Summer Youth Conservatory

The Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education announced today that the 35th annual Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory will move to a digital version this summer, in response to the effects of the city's COVID-19 quarantine regulations. "Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory is an institution for Mid-South youth and the greater arts community. To not offer the program to our youth and their families just seemed wrong. Our team has worked tirelessly to find a way to offer the program while maintaining the health and safety of our community," replies Marcus Cox, Director of Community Relations for Playhouse on the Square.

The education department, in partnership with ArtsMemphis, Autozone, Tennessee Arts Commission, and a generous grant by The Jeniam Foundation, will conduct Zoom meetings with instructors according to camp sessions. The sessions will resemble the traditional camp setting. Attendees will participate in classes for acting, dance, or playwriting; depending on their desired concentration. There is also an intensive session for future designers. Sessions will be a mixture of live and taped instruction by professional artists. One-on-one sessions will also be available for enhanced training of Senior Conservatory (grades 7-12) attendees.

This year's Summer Youth Conservatory Sessions will breakdown by the following:

June 8-12 - Myths, Monsters, & Magic - Rising 3rd-6th

June 15-26 - Acting Intensive - Rising 7th-12th

June 29-July 3 - Digital Play Lab - Rising 3rd-6th

July 6-17 - Musical Theatre Intensive - Rising 7th-12th

July 20-24 - Rock the Summer! - Rising 3rd-6th

July 27-31 - Digital Play Lab - Rising 3rd-6th

June 15-July 31- Design Intensive - Rising 7th-12th

The online conservatory requires registration. The tuition is reduced from the traditional on-campus amount. For those families experiencing financial hardship this summer, tuition free session excerpts will be available through the Playhouse on the Square's Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory began in 1985. Participants attend daily workshops in theatre dynamics, singing for the stage, and movement. They work toward a final showcase, which they present to family and friends at the end of each session. Conservatory traditionally included Tots@POTS, 4 one-week programs for 5-6-year-olds; Junior Conservatory, 4 two-week programs for 7-11-year-olds; and Senior Conservatory, a three-week program for 12-17-year-olds.

To register for this year's program, visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org/education/summer-conservatory.html. Or call (901) 726-4656. You may also ask questions to Conservatory Director, Jason Gerhard, jason@playhouseonthesquare.org.





