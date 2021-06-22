Photos & Video: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Opens at Playhouse on the Square

Songs for a New World opened at Playhouse on the Square on June 18, and will run through June 27.

Check out photos and video below!

A musical theatre song cycle composed by Jason Robert Brown takes four singers through a journey of discovery. Posing the question - When your back is against a wall and you are faced with a decision: Do you take a stand? Or turn around? With a small, powerhouse cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, Songs for a New World is a great way to bring the next generation into the theatre.

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50004