Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CHRISTMAS CAROL CIRCUIT PARTY at Play Dance Bar

Christmas Carol Circuit Party by River Timms runs December 18 & 19 at Play Dance Bar at 8 p.m.
POPULAR
Get ready to have your holiday beliefs shattered into the most glorious and fabulously gay shards you've ever seen! Woven Theatre's Christmas Carol Circuit Party revitalizes a dusty old tradition, giving Dickens' classic a much-needed queer makeover with an explosion of in-your-face artistry and unapologetic attitude. Don your gayest apparel and join us for this hour-long dance party and theatrical experience like no other at Play Dance Bar. Bring on the Christmas cheer -- no Scrooge will keep us down!
Check out rehearsal photos below!
Christmas Carol Circuit Party by River Timms runs December 18 & 19 at Play Dance Bar at 8 p.m. An hour long pre-show dance party starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at WovenTheatre.org.
The all-star cast stars local drag queens Nichole Ellington Dupree, Sapphire Mylan, and Venus Ann Serena. The cast also features Dee Benn, Miles Gatrell, Blake Holliday, Jack Read, Sunni, and Shabaz Ujima. The production is live-scored by Aazera.
Jack Read and Miles Gatrell
The Cast of Christmas Carol Circuit Party
The Cast of Christmas Carol Circuit Party
The Cast of Christmas Carol Circuit Party
The Cast of Christmas Carol Circuit Party
The Cast of Christmas Carol Circuit Party
The Cast of Christmas Carol Circuit Party
Sunni
Sunni
Jack Read and Dee Benn
Jack Read and Miles Gatrell
Miles Gatrell
The Cast of Christmas Carol Circuit Party
The Cast of Christmas Carol Circuit Party
Videos
|Who's Holiday!
Playhouse on the Square (11/24-12/22)
|A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (2/01-2/18)
|Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Playhouse on the Square (1/19-2/18)
|The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (5/19-5/19)
|The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/20-4/20)
|Hamlet
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/04-4/21)
|Big River Crossing Sings the Holidays! at GCT
Germantown Community Theatre (12/21-12/23)
|"One Man's Christmas Carol" benefit by Marques Brown
Germantown Community Theatre (12/21-12/22)
|Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (3/12-3/17)
|Greater Illinois
Playhouse on the Square (1/12-1/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You