Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CHRISTMAS CAROL CIRCUIT PARTY at Play Dance Bar

Get ready to have your holiday beliefs shattered into the most glorious and fabulously gay shards you've ever seen! Woven Theatre's Christmas Carol Circuit Party revitalizes a dusty old tradition, giving Dickens' classic a much-needed queer makeover with an explosion of in-your-face artistry and unapologetic attitude. Don your gayest apparel and join us for this hour-long dance party and theatrical experience like no other at Play Dance Bar. Bring on the Christmas cheer -- no Scrooge will keep us down!

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Christmas Carol Circuit Party by River Timms runs December 18 & 19 at Play Dance Bar at 8 p.m. An hour long pre-show dance party starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at WovenTheatre.org.

The all-star cast stars local drag queens Nichole Ellington Dupree, Sapphire Mylan, and Venus Ann Serena. The cast also features Dee Benn, Miles Gatrell, Blake Holliday, Jack Read, Sunni, and Shabaz Ujima. The production is live-scored by Aazera.