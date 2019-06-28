Orpheum Announces Closed Captioning And Audio Description For Select Broadway Shows

For select Broadway shows, the Orpheum Theatre Group is proud to now offer access to GalaPro, a revolutionary, innovative app for accessibility, which enhances the audience's experience for live performances. Patrons using the app can now enjoy a show with closed captioning, as well as audio description when available. GalaPro access will be available for Memphis' engagement of HAMILTON July 9-28.

"This technology is an important step in making the arts more accessible in our community," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group. "I am thrilled that we are able to provide this access to our patrons."

GalaPro is the first-of-its-kind mobile application that enables patrons to not only see and hear the performance, but to understand what is being said as well. GalaPro's unique technology is designed specifically to adhere to the theatre. Airplane mode is always on so there will be no messages or phone calls, and a black screen with red or gray text that only the individual looking at the screen can read. There are no bright lights to disturb anyone. Please note that patrons wanting to use the audio description feature will need to bring their own headphones or earbuds.

For patrons without a mobile device, a limited number of compatible devices are available to borrow at coat check. Infrared assistive listening devices to amplify sound from the stage are also available to borrow for any show. Both devices are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

To learn about the Orpheum Theatre Group's other accessibility opportunities, please visit orpheum-memphis.com/accessibility. For questions about GalaPro or other accessible needs, email info@orpheum-memphis.com.

GalaPro Installation Instructions:

Download GalaPro from the App Store or Google Play. Search for GalaPro (one word).

Select "Get Started Now" to enter your email address and create a password.

Tap the compass arrow to select Memphis.

Tap the show's name on the home page for information.

When you are in the theater, right before the show:

Set your phone to Airplane mode

Turn on WiFi and choose the GalaPro WiFi with the password "galapro1" (all lowercase)





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You