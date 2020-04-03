Memphis Symphony Orchestra Cancels the Remainder of its 2019-20 Season

Due to public health concerns around COVID-19, the MSO is announcing the cancelation of the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

The company will continue to pay its musicians at this time.

Read their full statement below:

The health and safety of our entire musical community, including the public, students, chorus members and orchestra musicians, is our main priority. We look forward to getting back to fulfilling our mission of transforming people's lives through the power of music as soon as possible.

The MSO will continue paying our musicians through this crisis, which is supported by both ticket sales and philanthropy. We invite you to continue to be involved in our community through giving and if you already have purchased tickets to one of the canceled concerts we have options for you.

Convert your remaining tickets for this season to a donation to support your musicians. Contact the box office at (901) 537-2500, email us at tickets@MemphisSymphony.org, or submit a form HERE. Make a gift to the MSO. Having musicians who make their lives and their music in Memphis has always been possible because of our generous community. You are enabling us to continue paying our orchestra. A gift can be made by phone, mail, or online at www.MemphisSymphony.org/donate. If you wish donate over the phone please call (901) 537-2500.

If sending a check, please mail to:



Memphis Symphony Orchestra 610 Goodman St. Memphis, TN 38152



Purchase or renew your subscription for next season. We have an incredible season planned and we will all be in need of the healing power of music. Check it out HERE! Contact the box office at (901) 537-2500 or tickets@MemphisSymphony.org. If you would like to convert your tickets into a voucher for a future concert or receive a refund, contact the box office at (901) 537-2500, email us at tickets@MemphisSymphony.org, or submit one of the forms below.

Ticket Voucher

Ticket Refund (please allow up to 30 days for refund processing)

If you are a member of the media and would like to speak with our CEO, Peter Abell or Music Director, Robert Moody, please contact Bryan Artiles at (901) 779-7830 or email bryan.artiles@memphissymphony.org.



In the meantime, we invite you to enjoy the creativity, talent, and humor of Music Director, Robert Moody, and our musicians as they share music with you. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube (links below). Tune in to WKNO FM 91.1 every other Friday at noon (the next one being April 10th) for a special program with Robert Moody and Darel Snodgrass. It is called From the MSO Archives: Concerts for Hope and you will get to hear your MSO performing on the radio. Our thoughts are with you and all those whom you hold dear. We look forward to seeing you soon. We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! We are so grateful for your support which will become even more important going forward.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You