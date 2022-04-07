Levity Fills the Lohrey Theatre with YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

Laughter will be center stage as You Can't Take It with You is presented at Theatre Memphis in the Lohrey Theatre, April 22 - May 8, 2022. The George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart comedy is a zany and delightful play with all the expected...and some unexpected...bits that make it a classic.

Grandpa Vanderhof and the wacky Sycamore family march to the beat of their own drums. Eccentric hobbies are their game and things like stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people. But when practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company's Vice President, Tony Kirby, the clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirbys arrive for dinner at the wrong time and, despite the best laid plans, see Alice's family in all of its crazy glory. Ultimately, the two families find a way to accept each other, and love conquers all.

Ann Marie Hall conducts the chaos on stage as director for the comedy that is part of the 100th anniversary season for Theatre Memphis. "You Can't Take it With You is a timely romp about crawling out of the depression of the 30s, looking for what is important and valuable in life. That is a great message as we slowly creep out of this pandemic. In this show, the Sycamore family has a lot to offer: ballerinas who strive, writers who yearn, musicians who tinkle the xylophone and some who just like to blow things up. Add in some snakes, a Russian Duchess who cooks, and a drunk actress who all welcome the ever so straight family who come to dinner on the wrong night...then you have comedy. As I always say, you can take it with you...you just can't spend it. Enjoy life."

Debbie Litch, Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis, chortles, "You Can't Take It with You has been my fundraising mantra for many years, and now I get to incorporate it into introducing one of the funniest plays to have ever been written ... by the same name! In all seriousness, we are thrilled to have this cast and Ann Marie in charge of finding the funny! We all need a little levity now."

As we still celebrate our 100th anniversary season, at this time, masks are encouraged at your discretion while in the newly renovated facility which has improved filtration systems, larger common area for appropriate distancing and sanitation stations placed throughout the building. Performers will not be masked and there will be no enforced social distancing in the audience. For a complete COVID 19 policy implemented by Theatre Memphis, please go to the website, www.theatrememphis.org/covid-19-policies.

You Can't Take It with You

April 22 - May 8, 2022

Season Sponsor: First Horizon Foundation

Sponsor: Dr. Thomas Ratliff

Media Sponsors: WKNO 91.1fm, Memphis Flyer, and The Best Times

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd., Memphis, TN 38117

Box office: 901.682.8323

Online ticket sales: www.theatrememphis.org/tickets

Single tickets: Adult $25, Student $15, Seniors 62+ and military $20

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.